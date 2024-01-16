Posh boss Darren Ferguson spoke to the PT on Tuesday afternoon. He had a forthright opinion on the Jonson Clarke-Harris to Charlton saga and a wish for a quiet transfer window as that would mean Posh receiving no offers for star men the club couldn't possibly refuse.

Ferguson said: "It’s already been one of the quietest windows I can remember.

"Of course there could be a mad scramble for signings on the last day, but there has been very little activity regarding our players which is a good thing for me.

"I really can’t see it being a very busy window at all and I believe ‘Johnno’s' move to Charlton is dead in the water.

"I can’t see Charlton hanging around. They are way apart as far as personal terms are concerned.”