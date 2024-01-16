Peterborough United boss believes JCH transfer is 'dead in the water' as he hopes for a quiet transfer window
On-loan players Peter Kioso and Zak Sturge have already returned to their parent clubs and Posh expect to sell striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and defender Ronnie Edwards.
Posh have signed goalkeeper Jed Steer and expect to bring other new players to the club.
Posh January transfer window
Fergie on JCH and hoping for a quiet transfer window!
Posh boss Darren Ferguson spoke to the PT on Tuesday afternoon. He had a forthright opinion on the Jonson Clarke-Harris to Charlton saga and a wish for a quiet transfer window as that would mean Posh receiving no offers for star men the club couldn't possibly refuse.
Ferguson said: "It’s already been one of the quietest windows I can remember.
"Of course there could be a mad scramble for signings on the last day, but there has been very little activity regarding our players which is a good thing for me.
"I really can’t see it being a very busy window at all and I believe ‘Johnno’s' move to Charlton is dead in the water.
"I can’t see Charlton hanging around. They are way apart as far as personal terms are concerned.”
Posh have been bracing themselves for offers for Ronnie Edwards, Harrison Burrows, Kwame Poku and Ephron Mason-Clark, but they have yet to receive any bids they consider serious.
Cobblers move
Northampton have signed Wolves goalkeeper Louie Moulden on loan for the rest of the season.
Wycombe have re-signed forward Chem Campbell on loan from Wolves. Campbell had been on loan at Charlton and played against Posh last weekend.
Campbell was also on loan at Wycombe last season.
Oxford have signed free agent Kyle Edwards until the end of the season. Edwards spent the first half of the season on loan at Oxford from Ipswich.
Unlikely Posh link
Posh have been linked with a move for Notts County's prolific striker Macauley Longstaff.
Posh have consistently said they are happy with their striking options even if they sell Jonson Clarke-Harris in the January transfer window.
More League One updates
Port Vale has signed Liverpool defender Rhys Williams on loan.
League One latest
Charlton and Oxford have failed with bids for Cheltenham striker Will Goodwin, according to reports from Gloucester Live reporter Jon Palmer.
Posh updates
Charlton still chasing strikers
According to the South London Press Charlton are now chasing Cheltenham striker Will Goodwin.
Bolton Wanderers, Shrewsbury Town, Blackpool and Fleetwood Town are all reportedly interested in Manchester United defender Dan Gore.
Ex-Posh loanee news
Globe-trotting former Posh loanee Nathan Oduwa has joined South Korean second-tier side Chungbuk Cheongju. He’s penned a six-month deal after leaving Azerbaijan’s Turan Tovuz in June!
Forward Oduwa made 9 sub appearances for Posh while on loan from Spurs in the first half of the 2016-17 season.
Cobblers signing
Cobblers have taken Norwich City winger Tony Springett on loan for the rest of the season.
The 21 year-old was on loan at Derby County last season, but rarely started.
In-form Cobblers can do Posh a favour on Saturday by winning at Oxford United.
Latest rumours and news
Premier League Luton Town look set to sign Reading centre-back Tom Holmes.
Charlton have allowed striker Chem Campbell to return to Wolves after a loan spell at the Valley. Campbell was taken off at half-time as Posh won 2-1 at Charlton on Saturday.
The South London press report Charlton are trying to sign Swindon Town goalkeeper Lewis Ward.