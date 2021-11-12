Peterborough United assistant manager makes West Ham move

Mark Robson with Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent.

Robson, who joined the club in August 2020 from the England Under 20 setup, will be joining the Hammers as their Under 23s managers.

The club will not be advertising for the vacancy but have promoted from within and current U23s manager Matthew Etherington will step up to replace Robson.

In turn, Simon Davies will move up from the Under 18s to take the role of U23s manager while Jamal Campbell-Ryce will take the reins of the Under 18 group.

Manager Darren Ferguson said: “It is never ideal to have to make a change within the management structure midway through the season, so the changes that have been made are designed to make as minimal impact as possible and we will see how it goes as we move forward.”

Robson returned to the club following the departure of Gavin Strachan to Scottish Premier League side Celtic and he was part of the team that secured promotion from Sky Bet League One last term. He was also a coach at Posh between 2010 and 2012, when they won promotion to the Championship for a second time.