Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh.

Peterborough United have secured their survival in League One.

It was hardly a glorious occasion in Barnsley. Posh started brightly and took the lead early through Ricky-Jade Jones’ excellent finish, but they conceded a splendid equaliser to Jon Russell in first-half added time and spent most of the second-half of the back foot before securing a 1-1 draw.

The defending was resolute to make up for an attack that had started to misfire even before Jones and Kwame Poku left the action. A win for Stevenage at Bristol Rovers was enough to ensure League One football at London Road for another season.

As expected Ryan De Havilland replaced injury victim Archie Collins in the centre of the Posh midfield, while Carl Johnston was selected ahead of James Dornelly at right-back. Sam Hughes also returned at centre-back with Manny Fernandez absent because of injury. Jadel Katongo remained sidelined with illness leaving Donay O’Brien-Brady and Brad Ihionvien to reappear on the substitutes’ bench.

Barnsley were without forward Stephen Humphreys who scored twice at the weekend. They changed goalkeeper after that 4-3 defeat at Orient as well.

Posh were first to threaten when a neat passing move ended with Malik Mothersille teeing up Hector Kyprianou who shot tamely at ‘keeper Joe Gauci.

It was soon obvious though that both teams has attacking threats. On 13 minutes Jed Steer did well to divert an Adam Phillips strike onto a post and four minutes later Posh were in front. A fine tackle and pass forward from Harley Mills started the move. Mothersille took it on before Abraham Odoh fed Jones who finished impressively with a first-time shot.

Barnsley almost equalised immediately, but star man Davis Keillor-Dunn shot badly over. The same player then tested Steer from a 25 yard free kick.

Posh lost their way in the second half of the half. Their passing became sloppy, promising attacking moves broke down early, but the home side should have been down to 10 when captain Luca Connell committed a horror challenge on Mothersille as the Posh man started to gallop clear. Referee Andrew Humphries settled for yellow after a long think.

Mothersille then capped an eventful half by losing possession in added time and two passes later Jon Russell curled a fabulous finish past Steer.

Jones, who had received treatment in the first-half, went off at the break to be replaced by Gustav Lindgren. The Swede was soon in action turning Mothersille’s low cross wide when under pressure at the near post.

Posh should have re-taken the lead just before the hour mark when a terrific run and cross from Carl Johnston was perfectly placed for Mothersille who disappointingly headed straight at Gauci.

It was a rare attack as Barnsley kept Posh pinned back. The visitors were missing the ball-winning skills of Collins and now didn’t have the outlet of Jones’ pace. Manager Darren Ferguson then voluntarily took Kwame Poku off.

Posh attacked only occasionally and Barnsley had the chances to win it, even in 10 minutes of added time, most of it caused by an injury to an assistant referee. Keillor-Dunn shot wide twice more when well-placed and Russell missed the target from the edge of the penalty area just before Josh Earl fired into the side-netting.

Steer dropped a late corner under heavy pressure, but Hughes was on hand to deflect the ball behind. Hughes and Johnston were the outstanding Posh performers who did most to ensure Posh can relax through the final week of the season.

Posh: Jed Steer, Harley Mills, Sam Hughes, Oscar Wallin, Carl Johnston (sub James Dornelly, 90 + 10 mins), Hector Kyprianou, Ryan De Havilland, Abraham Odoh, Malik Mothersille (sub Donay O’Brien-Brady, 90 mins), Kwame Poku (sub Chris Conn-Clarke, 74 mins), Ricky-Jade Jones (sub Gustav Lindgren, 46 mins).

Unused subs: Nicholas Bilokapic, George Nevett, Bradley Ihionvien.

Barnsley: Joe Gauci, Barry Cotter (sub Jonathan Bland, 82 mins), Mael De Gevigney, Dexter Lembikisa, Josh Earl, Marc Roberts, Adam Phillips, Fabio Jalo (sub Max Watters, 55 mins), Luca Connell, Jon Russell, Davis Keillor-Dunn.

Subs: Kieran Flavell, Josh Benson, Jonathan Lewis, Conor McCarthy, Kelechi Nwakali.

GOALS: Posh – Jones (18 mins)

Barnsley – Russell (45 + 1 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Hughes (delaying the restart).

Barnsley – Connell (foul), Bland (foul),

REFEREE: Andrew Humphries 6.

ATTENDANCE: 11,049 (653 Posh).