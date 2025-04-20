Darragh MacAnthony. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United are planning to offer a ‘Netflix’ style subscription service to fans.

The idea is fans would make monthly payments to the club which would cover the costs of a season ticket as well as other regular spends on items such as replica shirts.

The club also believe monthly subscription payments would eventually help the cash flow situation at the Weston Homes Stadium. Posh are still dependent on the financial support given by chairman/owner Darragh MacAnthony.

Posh are still ‘trial testing’ their idea, but hope to have the details finalised in time for a launch in 2027.

"We want Posh fans to have VIP membership with us,” MacAnthony said on a recent edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “Instead of spending £700 in one go on a season ticket and £300 on kit and other merchandise why not commit £100 every month and spread payments. Have some flexible financial freedom instead of getting caned once or twice a year.

"We are currently trial testing it. I’m calling it Posh Plus Plus at the moment. We want to ensure people can’t game the system. There would be levels to it, with single offers of say gold, platinum and titanium membership and a family level.

"It would help the club on so many levels. It would make life easier for the ticket office staff for a start. For the first year it would probably hurt us in terms of cash flow, but by year two I’m sure it would help us. I’m sure we could sell 7.5k season tickets instead of 5k. We want all the tech ready for a launch by 2027.

"I’m not saying we are going to introduce a £3k season ticket, so no headlines about that please, but imagine you spent £2.5k or £3k which got you into 46 games, bought you two shirts, a £100 spend in the club shop at Christmas, plus food and drink every Saturday. You should sit down and think about how much you spend on Posh in a year and it could be this is a ‘McDaddy’ of a deal for you.

"I’m a multi-millionaire and I still love paying for things monthly so I don’t get big one-off bills to pay at a bad time for me.”