Peterborough United appoint a new captain for the 2025-26 season and why there is now a different vibe around the camp

Sam Hughes. Photo David Lowndes.

Centre-back Sam Hughes will be Peterborough United’s captain in the 2025-26 season.

Hughes skippered Posh on occasions last season when he was on loan at London Road from Stockport County. He made that move permanent last month.

Full-back Carl Johnston, who only moved to Posh from Fleetwood Town last January, will be the vice-captain and there will be a leadership group of five players as revealed by Posh boss Darren Ferguson in an interview on the Posh Plus service.

Last season’s club captain Hector Kyprianou moved up to Championship club Watford at the end of last season after his contract at Posh was allowed to expire. Ferguson is pleased his squad won’t suffer from those sort of distractions this time around.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

"There has been too much speculation about players leaving in the last two seasons,” Ferguson admitted. “We won’t have that this season as we will only have players who want to be here. Those that are predicted to leave will leave and we will be trying to make further additions, but you can already sense there is a different feel around the place.

"Sam Hughes will be our captain and Carl Johnston will be vice-captain. They are both players who lead by example on and off the pitch. They will have plenty of responsibility in such a young group. They will help me manage the dressing room and it’s important the players don’t just hear my voice. We will have a leadership group of five players.

"The new players have fitted in very well as I always felt they wide and Kevin Russell has also settled in very quickly. Kevin has a very bubbly personality which is important for this group and it’s also important for me to have a fresh voice and a fresh pair of eyes, It’s good for me to get different ideas.

"I also feel refreshed. I had a longer break with my family compared to previous seasons as we didn’t get into the play-offs and I needed that.”

Russell is the new first-team coach having spent two previous spells at Posh working alongside Ferguson. The pair masterminded three Posh promotions between 2008 and 2011.

Hughes is 28 and is likely to be the oldest member of the first-team squad. Johnston is 23.

Malik Mothersille was sold to League One rivals Stockport County on Tuesday for around £1 million. He was about to enter the last season of his contract and had refused to sign a new Posh deal. Left-back Harley Mills and midfielder Archie Collins are also entering the last season of their existing deal so they could also leave under a re-instated Posh policy if they decline to commit to an extended contract.

Central defender Emmanuel Fernandez is also expected to leave. There has been reported interest from Scottish giants Rangers. Goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic is on the transfer list with Posh having signed Alex Bass from Notts County to be the new number one.