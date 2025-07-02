Stockport County have paid a club record fee of close to £1 million for a Peterborough United striker

Malik Mothersille in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Striker Malik Mothersille has left Peterborough United for League One rivals Stockport County...and the fee is close to £1 million.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mothersille has signed a three year deal with County after the clubs agreed a fee that will remain undisclosed. The buying club have however claim it is a club record signing for them. Their previous record was £800k for forward Ian Moore from Nottingham Forest in July, 1998.

The 21 year-old was about to enter the final year of his Posh contract and had rejected an improved offer from the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stockport sold striker Tanto Olaofe to Charlton Athletic for a reported £1.5 million earlier today. County also signed former Posh left-back Tayo Edun earlier this summer.

Mothersille turned down a contract offer from Chelsea to seek first-team football and joined Posh as a free agent in September 2023. He had just completed a short trial at Premier League Everton. He signed a two=ear deal at Posh with an option for a third season which the club exercised in order to guarantee a fee should the player decline a new contract offer.

Posh are determined not to let contracts wind down and lose players for nothing any more. Midfielder and captain Hector Kyprianou left for Championship side Watford for nothing at the end of last season, while Posh will also only receive compensation fees for Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones as they left London Road after becoming free agents.

Mothersille scored 6 goals in 33 appearances (15 starts) in his first season at the Weston Homes Stadium. He enjoyed something of a breakout season last term when he scored 16 goals in 57 appearances (45 starts) despite switching mid-term from a left wing position to the number 10 role. He appeared in every first-team game apart from the last League One match at Rotherham United.

Mothersille made his senior international debut for Jamaica as a substitute in May.