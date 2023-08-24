Looking back, Posh lost because of a catalogue errors by forward players, a goalkeeper and from the manager himself.

And the Posh fans were quick to voice their frustration and anger on social media after the 1-0 defeat at Sixfields.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson during the defeat at Cobblers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

They are now all on a mission to make up for a first Football League defeat at the hands of Cobblers for 17 years by winning a big game against Derby County at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick off).

"We know we disappointed the fans last week,” Ferguson admitted. “And they had a right to be upset because derby games are important to them.

"I told the players of all the early games last week was the one we really needed to win because it meant so much to our supporters.

"We weren’t ruthless enough and I probably made a mistake as well with my substitutions. There was logic to making three changes at the same time, but my decision didn’t work out well.

Nathanael Ogbeta celebrates his goal for Posh against Derby last season. Photo: David Lowndes.

"The aim now is to make amends by beating a very good Derby side in front of a packed home stadium.

"It should be a cracking game and a great atmosphere and I’m confident my players will rise to the occasion.

"We will need to be at our best though. We need to play at our tempo, to dominate the ball and when we create chances we need to take them.

“Derby have some injury issues, but they still have very good players available.

“And I would expect them to sign a couple of players before we play them.

"A lot of last season’s squad is still there, although they have signed Martyn Waghorn and Conor Washington up front.

"They had a lot of the ball in the first-half last season without really hurting us and then we were good in the second-half and won quite comfortably."

Posh are expected to keep faith with the side that started at Sixfields and in the 3-1 win at Barnsley that preceded derby day.

Derby have been linked with moves for Luton Town forward Admiral Muskwe and Rotherham United striker Georgie Kelly.

The Rams are expected to sell out an allocation of 4,000 tickets for Saturday’s game.