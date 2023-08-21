The Rams have been hit by injuries to three key players including former Posh promotion hero Joe Ward. Ward has been playing as a wing-back for Derby following his summer move away from London Road, but faces two months on the sidelines with a heel injury.

Fellow wing-back Kane Wilson and influential midfielder Max Bird are other Derby players facing long lay-offs.

The pre-season title favourites have made a stuttering start to the season with wins against lowly Burton Albion and Fleetwood, but home defeats to in-form pair Wigan Athletic and Oxford United.

Paul Warne (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Warne doesn’t believe his current squad are good enough to win automatic promotion.

Speaking to the BBC after Saturday’s 1-0 win against Fleetwood, Warne said: “The team is giving their all and I'm not criticising it, but if I'm critiquing it, it's not a top-three team, that is my honest truth.

"Hopefully we'll have a midfielder in soon and then we will try and get another one. We need another right wing-back, which is disappointing, so we're trying to get that and we still need something else up top.

"We need a bit of pace to make us a better team and the club are supporting me,”

Idris Kanu (left) in his Posh days. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Elsewhere former Posh player Idris Kanu could make a return to the Football League before the transfer window closes on August 31.

Kanu, a Sierra Leone international, has impressed in an advanced forward role for current National League leaders Barnet.

Barnet reportedly turned down two six-figure bids from Football League clubs for a player they signed from Posh just under 12 months ago.

Meanwhile Chesterfield will receive 25% of any profit Posh make on the sale of striker Kabongo Tshimanga according to the Derbsyhire Times.