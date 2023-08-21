News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Derby County boss calls for re-inforcements ahead of Peterborough United clash, Kanu could soon be back in the Football League and Tshimanga sell-on clause details

Derby County manager Paul Warne has called for re-inforcements ahead of their League One clash at Peterborough United on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 21st Aug 2023, 14:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 15:22 BST

The Rams have been hit by injuries to three key players including former Posh promotion hero Joe Ward. Ward has been playing as a wing-back for Derby following his summer move away from London Road, but faces two months on the sidelines with a heel injury.

Fellow wing-back Kane Wilson and influential midfielder Max Bird are other Derby players facing long lay-offs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pre-season title favourites have made a stuttering start to the season with wins against lowly Burton Albion and Fleetwood, but home defeats to in-form pair Wigan Athletic and Oxford United.

Paul Warne (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)Paul Warne (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Paul Warne (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Warne doesn’t believe his current squad are good enough to win automatic promotion.

Speaking to the BBC after Saturday’s 1-0 win against Fleetwood, Warne said: “The team is giving their all and I'm not criticising it, but if I'm critiquing it, it's not a top-three team, that is my honest truth.

"Hopefully we'll have a midfielder in soon and then we will try and get another one. We need another right wing-back, which is disappointing, so we're trying to get that and we still need something else up top.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We need a bit of pace to make us a better team and the club are supporting me,”

Idris Kanu (left) in his Posh days. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Idris Kanu (left) in his Posh days. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Idris Kanu (left) in his Posh days. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Elsewhere former Posh player Idris Kanu could make a return to the Football League before the transfer window closes on August 31.

Kanu, a Sierra Leone international, has impressed in an advanced forward role for current National League leaders Barnet.

Barnet reportedly turned down two six-figure bids from Football League clubs for a player they signed from Posh just under 12 months ago.

Meanwhile Chesterfield will receive 25% of any profit Posh make on the sale of striker Kabongo Tshimanga according to the Derbsyhire Times.

Posh signed the 25 year-old for a reported £250k in the summer. Wrexham are undestood to be one of two clubs who have bid for Tshimanga in the last fortnight.

Related topics:Paul WarneIdris KanuFootball LeagueLeague OneDerby County