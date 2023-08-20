The PT asked Peterborough United fans to sum up the 1-0 loss at Northampton Town in six words and to nominate a man of the match.

And virtually all of those who replied ignored some more quality football and resolute defending from Posh, as well as the freakish, and probably unjust, nature of the only goal of the game in the final minute. The assistant referee with the bionic eye was nominated for man of the match by many.

Instead most supporters concentrated entirely on the negatives when delivering their verdicts.

Posh 'keeper Nicholas Bilokapic is angry after a goal was awarded to Northampton Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Dull game, should have ended 0-0. MOM Edwards – @Deedz42

The lack of passion is a concern – @MNurrish

Embarrassing all round, squad depth embarrassing. MOM Linesman – @PUFCChris

Awful substitutions, better side lost. MOM Kioso – @craigDLyons

This effort from Ephron Mason-Clark at Northampton Town was ruled out for offside. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Can’t do six words, absolute garbage. Hey I did it! – @Clarkeyboy77

They don’t deserve their wages – @smiffy1983

A bad day at the office. No MOM today – @MarkJoyce114

Ball did not cross the line! – @kevinbarnes425

Posh substitutions won the game for Northampton – @EShevlane

Need to finish more chances. MOM The fans – @fazfarmer

Too lethargic, weren’t up for it – @Alexnelson2004

We are not good in derby games – @Robwewing17

No end product, weak substitute bench. MOM Kioso – @pufc_mark

Not panicking. Still a great start. MOM The linesman – @derren_cooper

Not being negative just good start. MOM Linesman as he decided it – @CHAMM24

Need more quality on the bench. MOM the fans – @Wjonesriley1

Not clinical enough. Subs were poor. MOM Kyprianou – @paul_gauntlett

No urgency. No composure. No complaints. MOM Collins - @eamonnduff

We are poor against anti-football teams – @milanvanco1

Charity work in pathetic derby games. MOM the fans – @MichaelRealReed

Fergie still can’t change a game. No MoM – @Poshfan1963

Embarrassing, we have no good subs – @PufcPoku