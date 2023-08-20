Peterborough United fans accentuated the negatives after an unfortunate derby defeat at Northampton Town
The PT asked Peterborough United fans to sum up the 1-0 loss at Northampton Town in six words and to nominate a man of the match.
And virtually all of those who replied ignored some more quality football and resolute defending from Posh, as well as the freakish, and probably unjust, nature of the only goal of the game in the final minute. The assistant referee with the bionic eye was nominated for man of the match by many.
Instead most supporters concentrated entirely on the negatives when delivering their verdicts.
Dull game, should have ended 0-0. MOM Edwards – @Deedz42
The lack of passion is a concern – @MNurrish
Embarrassing all round, squad depth embarrassing. MOM Linesman – @PUFCChris
Awful substitutions, better side lost. MOM Kioso – @craigDLyons
Can’t do six words, absolute garbage. Hey I did it! – @Clarkeyboy77
They don’t deserve their wages – @smiffy1983
A bad day at the office. No MOM today – @MarkJoyce114
Ball did not cross the line! – @kevinbarnes425
Posh substitutions won the game for Northampton – @EShevlane
Need to finish more chances. MOM The fans – @fazfarmer
Too lethargic, weren’t up for it – @Alexnelson2004
We are not good in derby games – @Robwewing17
No end product, weak substitute bench. MOM Kioso – @pufc_mark
Not panicking. Still a great start. MOM The linesman – @derren_cooper
Not being negative just good start. MOM Linesman as he decided it – @CHAMM24
Need more quality on the bench. MOM the fans – @Wjonesriley1
Not clinical enough. Subs were poor. MOM Kyprianou – @paul_gauntlett
No urgency. No composure. No complaints. MOM Collins - @eamonnduff
We are poor against anti-football teams – @milanvanco1
Charity work in pathetic derby games. MOM the fans – @MichaelRealReed
Fergie still can’t change a game. No MoM – @Poshfan1963
Embarrassing, we have no good subs – @PufcPoku
No passion. Cambridge away all over again. Not angry, but feel let down. No MOTM – @TartanSimmo14