Peterborough United academy graduate Ricky-Jade Jones makes shock Bundesliga move

Former Peterborough United striker Ricky-Jade Jones has joined Bundesliga side St Pauli.

The 22-year-old has joined the German side on a free transfer after the expiration of his Posh contract this summer.

Due to moving abroad, Posh will now receive a much smaller compensation fee for the player that came right through the club’s academy system, joining at the age of nine.

St Pauli finished 14th in last season’s Bundesliga in their first season back in the German top tier.

Jones told the St Pauli club website: “I felt the time had come for a new challenge and I’m glad to get this opportunity at FC St. Pauli. I’m looking forward to a very international team, enthusiastic fans and big teams in one of the strongest leagues in the world and want to contribute to a successful season with my ability.”

Jones has departed Posh having made 203 first-team appearances (110 starts) and scoring 43 goals. During his time at the club, he lifted the EFL Trophy twice and one promotion.

Jones posted a heartfelt goodbye to the club on Instagram on Friday night ahead of the move being announced.

He said: “Joining this club as a nine-year old boy, I didn’t realise the impact it would have on my life. I just wanna say thank you to the gaffer, the staff, my teammates and everyone associated within the club for believing in me on my journey.

“To all the fans that stuck with me, thank you so much for giving me that extra bit of strength week in week out, I truly am so thankful for that.

“Representing this club will always mean the most to me and my family.

“I also wanna thank the chairman and Barry Fry for also keeping faith in me throughout the years, I will forever be grateful.

“I’ve made friends for life and created some unforgettable moments. Not many people can say they’ve won two finals at Wembley back to back.

“This city has been my whole life and will definitely hold a special place in my heart.

“I will be cheering on and wishing all the best for this amazing club that gave me a chance. I will never forget where it all started.

“Thank you Posh.”