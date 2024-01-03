Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has denied claims on Sky Sports that Posh would receive 30% of any transfer fee generated by a future sale of striker Ivan Toney. Brentford paid £10m to take Toney from Posh in 2020 and he is due to start playing again following a ban for gambling later this month. There is speculation that Arsenal might try and sign him in the current window. But MacAnthony said: "All these people in the media have my email to ask the question. Complete misinformation. That even had me double-checking the contract just now & the sell-on clause. Nobody pays £10 million for a L1 signing & pays 30% sell on… nobody."