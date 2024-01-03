Palace bids for Ronnie rejected and ex-Peterborough United players chased by League One promotion contenders
On-loan players Peter Kioso and Zak Sturge have already returned to their parent clubs and Posh expect to sell striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and defender Ronnie Edwards.
Read our regular updates on Posh business and the transfers involving League One club on the PT blog
Posh January transfer window
Latest rumours
Regular PT contributor Stephen Thirkill has dug out the following rumours.....Barnsley have opened talks with free agent Donovan Pines, a centre-back from the United States...Shrewsbury Town are poised to sign Wolves striker Nathan Fraser on loan....Blackpool fear on-loan striker Jordan Rhodes could be recalled by parent club Huddersfield....Charlton Athletic are reportedly close to signing Plymouth Argyle defender Macaulay Gillesphey for a six-figure fee...
Posh recap
We know Jonson Clarke-Harris is wanted by League One rivals Charlton Athletic, but we also know a League Two club is after him, probably promotion-chasing Wrexham. We know Posh have turned down a bid for Harrison Burrows from a top-six Championship club and we know many clubs have been in touch re the club's fab front four, but chairman Darragh MacAnthony won't sell any of them barring a ridiculous offer. We have learnt today that Crystal Palace have had several bids for Ronnie Edwards turned down. Posh have yet to comment on that.
Bristol business
Bristol Rovers expect on loan teenage midfielder Lamare Bogarde to be recalled by Aston Villa this week. But the Gas have their eyes on 20-year-old Crystal Palace defender Tayo Adaramola who would also join on loan.
From the Hard Truth Podcast
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony mentions signing a couple of players for the club's under 21 side in the current transfer window.
Former Posh star moves into League Two
Gwion Edwards, a terrific if injury prone player at Posh between 2016-18, has signed a contract until the end of the season with League Two side Morecambe. Edwards (30) has been without a club since leaving Wigan Athletic at the end of last season.
Confirmed signing
The only confirmed signing by a League One club so far in 2024 is Richard Kone from Essex League side Athletic Newham to Wycombe Wanderers. It's a great story as striker Kone (20) was made homeless in the Ivory Coast after coming out as gay to his parents. He played in the Homeless World Cup in Cardiff four years ago, but he's now a League One footballer.
False reporting on IVan Toney
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has denied claims on Sky Sports that Posh would receive 30% of any transfer fee generated by a future sale of striker Ivan Toney. Brentford paid £10m to take Toney from Posh in 2020 and he is due to start playing again following a ban for gambling later this month. There is speculation that Arsenal might try and sign him in the current window. But MacAnthony said: "All these people in the media have my email to ask the question. Complete misinformation. That even had me double-checking the contract just now & the sell-on clause. Nobody pays £10 million for a L1 signing & pays 30% sell on… nobody."
Another Rams rumour and interest in ex-Posh man
Derby are reportedly preparing a bid for Reading midfielder Charlie Savage. Savage only moved to the Royals from Manchester United in the summer.
Former Posh loanee Conor Coventry is wanted by Charlton who host Posh in League One on January 13. Coventry is a West ham United player
False reporting on Ivan Toney
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has denied claims on Sky Sports that Posh would receive 30% of any transfer fee generated by a future sale of striker Ivan Toney. Brentford paid £30m to take Toney from Posh in 2020 and he is due to start playing again following a ban for gambling later this month. There is speculation that Arsenal might try and sign him in the current window. But MacAnthony said: "All these people in the media have my email to ask the question. Complete misinformation. That even had me double-checking the contract just now & the sell-on clause. Nobody pays £10 million for a L1 signing & pays 30% sell on… nobody."
Bolton striker in demand
Bolton top scorer Dion Charles is apparently wanted by Championship sides Hull City and Swansea City which might explain the Trotters interest in former Posh man Joe Taylor.