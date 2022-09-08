News you can trust since 1948
Newcastle United are well aware of 'Rolls-Royce' Ronnie Edwards

It has emerged Newcastle United’s highly-rated director of football Dan Ashworth is a big fan of ‘Rolls-Royce’ Ronnie Edwards.

By Alan Swann
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 4:19 pm
Ronnie Edwards in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Ashworth delivered his opinion while Posh were negotiating the loan signing of Kell Watts from the Magpies.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed: “Barry Fry knows Dan as he started his coaching career at Posh amd he asked Dan why he hadn’t come in for our defender, without saying his name.

"We pointed out we had helped Ben White become a £50million defender.

"Dan said he was fully aware of Ronnie and said he was ‘a Rolls-Royce’, but that Newcastle were strengthening their forward line first.

"Dan said that when he was at Brighton all the dossiers and reports he had on Ronnie were very positive.”

Ashworth started his coaching career at Posh. He went on to become the FA director of elite development.

