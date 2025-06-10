New Peterborough United signing brings a winning feeling to the Weston Homes Stadium

Declan Frith (red) playing for FC Thun in Switzerland. Pic courtesy of FC Thun.

​New Peterborough United signing Declan Frith wants a winning feeling to follow him into the Weston Homes Stadium.

The 23 year-old winger helped Swiss side FC Thun run away with the Swiss second tier last season. He believes he has joined another club who could win a title in the 2025-26 season.

Frith appears to be a confident player. He certainly spoke well in his interview with the Posh media team.

And confidence and belief will be vital for a player who has big shoes to fill. Frith has already been handed the number 11 shirt worn with such style by Kwame Poku in recent seasons.

New Posh signing Declan Frith. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

It was Poku’s impending departure this summer that set Posh on a path to Frith, a former under 21 player at Chelsea and Aston Villa.

A player also comfortable in a central attacking role also spent a year in Spain with Valencia’s second string.

"The move here has been in the pipeline for a year,” Frith revealed. “I’m delighted to be at a club that wins trophies and promotions and I hope I can help them win some more.

"I enjoyed the taste of winning last season. Thun had just missed out on promotion the year before so we had high expectations going into last season.

"We wanted to win the league convincingly and we did. I’d like to experience the same feeling again. Winning cups and promotions is the dream.”

Frith has signed a three-year deal at Posh. He is a player who loves to excite, while showcasing his fast feet and dribbling skills.

"I am a tricky player,” Frith added. “Some people say I showboat, but I just call it expressing myself.

"I enjoyed playing abroad. Some young players just want to stay in England, but I would recommend trying different experiences and cultures. I’d encourage anyone to do it.

"But I’m glad to be home. I sensed straight away this was a family club which will help me. I also used to play with Ibby Odoh, Malik Mothersille and Manny Fernandez as a kid so knowing them will make settling in easier for me.

“Signing so soon into the summer should help as well.”