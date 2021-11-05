Did Johnson Clarke-Harris make my Posh starting line-up to face Fulham?

My Peterborough United team to beat Fulham includes a big call up top, but then this was pretty much ‘Mission Impossible’

Picking a Peterborough United team to beat Fulham is the impossible job.

By Alan Swann
Friday, 5th November 2021, 8:39 am

But I’ve had a go anyway and selected an XI in a 4-4-1-1 formation.

I’ve made a big call up top.

1. DAI CORNELL

The goalkeeper has been playing okay.

Photo Sales

2. RONNIE EDWARDS

The loss of Nathan Thompson is a nightmare as Posh have no other senior right-back in the squad. It could mean Posh are forced to stick with wing-backs which I believe would be suicidal against this Fulham team. My solution is to play either Edwards or Frankie Kent as a right-back. Neither possess Thompson's dash going forward, or ability to win pressure-relieving free kicks, but both are comfortable on the ball and decent defenders which will be the most important thing tomorrow. It's very much a 'fingers crossed' selection though.

Photo Sales

3. FRANKIE KENT

Kent has missed the last five Posh matches, but he should return in place of Thompson. In what position though? I'm restoring a centre-back partnership that served Posh well last season in the hope they can subdue the deadly Mitrovic. Josh Knight didn't even make the squad against Huddersfield so I discounted him from the starting line-up.

Photo Sales

4. MARK BEEVERS

The captain has looked very shaky as the left-sided centre-back in a three. He defended better when Posh switched to a flat back four against Huddersfield and I'm praying it will be the same again, albeit against superior attacking players.

Photo Sales
Fulham
Next Page
Page 1 of 3