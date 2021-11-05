My Peterborough United team to beat Fulham includes a big call up top, but then this was pretty much ‘Mission Impossible’

But I’ve had a go anyway and selected an XI in a 4-4-1-1 formation.
I’ve made a big call up top.
1. DAI CORNELL
The goalkeeper has been playing okay.
2. RONNIE EDWARDS
The loss of Nathan Thompson is a nightmare as Posh have no other senior right-back in the squad. It could mean Posh are forced to stick with wing-backs which I believe would be suicidal against this Fulham team. My solution is to play either Edwards or Frankie Kent as a right-back. Neither possess Thompson's dash going forward, or ability to win pressure-relieving free kicks, but both are comfortable on the ball and decent defenders which will be the most important thing tomorrow. It's very much a 'fingers crossed' selection though.
3. FRANKIE KENT
Kent has missed the last five Posh matches, but he should return in place of Thompson. In what position though? I'm restoring a centre-back partnership that served Posh well last season in the hope they can subdue the deadly Mitrovic. Josh Knight didn't even make the squad against Huddersfield so I discounted him from the starting line-up.
4. MARK BEEVERS
The captain has looked very shaky as the left-sided centre-back in a three. He defended better when Posh switched to a flat back four against Huddersfield and I'm praying it will be the same again, albeit against superior attacking players.