My Peterborough United team to beat Fulham includes a big call up top, but then this was pretty much ‘Mission Impossible’

2. RONNIE EDWARDS

The loss of Nathan Thompson is a nightmare as Posh have no other senior right-back in the squad. It could mean Posh are forced to stick with wing-backs which I believe would be suicidal against this Fulham team. My solution is to play either Edwards or Frankie Kent as a right-back. Neither possess Thompson's dash going forward, or ability to win pressure-relieving free kicks, but both are comfortable on the ball and decent defenders which will be the most important thing tomorrow. It's very much a 'fingers crossed' selection though.