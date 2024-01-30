Medical for Peterborough United transfer target according to reports
The deadline for transfers in England is 11pm on Thursday, February 1.
Posh have yet to make a signing in the January transfer window apart from goalkeeper Jed Steer on a short-term contract and he has already left the club.
Posh have also not sold anyone this month after striker Jonson Clarke-Harris turned down a move to Charlton Athletic.
Read our regular updates on Posh business and the transfers involving League One club on the PT blog
Posh January transfer window
League One latest
Posh close to signing
Reports have emerged suggesting Brentford winger Michael Olakigbe was due to have a medical at Posh today. Posh want the 19 year-old on loan until the end of the season, although League One rivals Oxford United were trying to hi-jack the deal.
More League One news
Exeter City, Cambridge United and Cheltenham Town are believed to be interested in Stevenage striker Aaron Pressley.
Jack Marriott latest
Oxford United's pursuit pf Fleetwood's former Posh striker Jack Marriott is back on.
Carlisle have denied recent reports they were ever interested in Marriott.
Posh have competition!
Reports now suggesting League One rivals Oxford United and Bristol Rovers are also interested in Posh target Michael Olakigbe.
Barnsley and Blackpool are reported to be interested in Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers.
Former Posh man on the move?
Leaders Portsmouth are set to sign Reading centre-back Tom McIntyre for a cut-price £75k from the cash-strapped Royals.
Former Posh striker and club record signing Mo Eisa has been linked with a loan move to Exeter City. Eisa is out of favour at MK. Posh travel to Exeter on February 6.
Posh link with Brentford youngster, Kioso update
Posh have been heavily linked with highly-regarded Brentford winger Michael Olakigbe.
Olakigbe (19) is an England Under 20 teammate of Posh star Ronnie Edwards.
He has made eight Premier League substitute appearances for Brentford this season, plus two more in the FA Cup. He has also started an EFL Cup tie.
Olakigbe tends to operate on the right side of the forward line, but his arrival wouldn't necessarily mean Kwame Poku would depart.
Posh have an injury concern over Poku with manager Darren Ferguson revealing today he expects the 22 year-old to miss 2-3 more League One games.
Poku could also operate as a number 10 so Olakigbe's arrival would make sense.
Posh are known to be trying to sign a couple of full-backs, but chairman Darragh MacAnthony has ruled out a return for right-back Peter Kioso.
It's understood Rotherham turned down an attempt by Posh to get Kioso back on loan with a commitment to sign him at the end of the season.
When asked about the chances of signing Kioso in the current transfer window on social media last night MacAnthony said: "Absolutely no chance so move on & let’s stop obsessing. We will find a way to improve in areas that need it so let’s not be overly dramatic.'
Bolton boost
Bolton have completed the loan signing of LIverpool right-back Calvin Ramsey. That's two full-backs they've signed now after taking former Posh loanee Nathanael Ogbeta last week.
Barnsley boost?
Barnsley are believed to be making a move to sign Fleetwood defender Josh Earl.
Aaron Collins in demand
Free-spending Charlton Athletic have joined Bolton in having a bid rejected for Bristol Rovers forward Aaron Collins.