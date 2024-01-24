Manchester United player moves into League One
On-loan players Peter Kioso and Zak Sturge have already returned to their parent clubs and Posh expect to sell striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and defender Ronnie Edwards.
Posh have signed goalkeeper Jed Steer and expect to bring other new players to the club.
Read our regular updates on Posh business and the transfers involving League One club on the PT blog
Posh January transfer window
League One latest
Burton Albion are expected to sign Crystal Palace forward Ademola Ola-Adebomi on loan.
Gloucestershire Live are reporting Hull City defender Andy Smith will join Cheltenham on loan. Cheltenham are at Derby on Saturday.
Loan signing from Man Utd
Port Vale have signed midfielder Dan Gore on loan from Manchester United.
Loan sigbing
League One latest
League One news
Shrewsbury are tipped to re-instate former boss Paul Hurst as manager after the sacking of Matt Taylor.
Sky Sports report Sunderland are trying to sign Callum Styles from Barnsley.
Reports claim Wrexham want Wigan forward Stephen Humphrys, while Derby County are apparently expected to sign Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith this week.
Orient have signed midfielder Ollie O'Neill from Fulham on a permanent contract.
Burton have signed Rotherham defender Tolaji Bola on loan.
Derby signing
Derby County have reportedly paid a £300k loan fee to take winger Corey Blackett-Taylor on loan from Charlton Athletic until the end of the season. Blackett-Taylor is out of contract in June.
Wigan, who visit Posh on February 3, have taken Brentford's former Northampton Town central defender Charlie Goode on loan until the end of the season.
Pompey signing.
League One leaders Portsmouth have taken Brentford midfielder Myles Peart-Harris on loan.
Cheltenham Town have signed free agent midfielder Josh Harrop on a deal until the end of the season. Harrop has been without a club since leaving Northampton Town at the end of last season.
A record deal and Charlton make 7th January signing.
Bristol Live is reporting Bristol Rovers are close to breaking a long-standing club record transfer fee paid record,
Rovers have apparently triggered the release clause for Grimsby Town midfielder Kamil Conteh which which is higher than the £370,000 record fee the club paid for centre-back Andy Tillson in 1992.
Charlton have made their seventh January transfer window signing with goalkeeper Lewis Ward moving to the Valley from Swindon.
Ex-Posh man in surprise link
Former Posh striker Jack Marriott has been linked with a move to Carlisle United.
Marriott is currently at League One basement club Fleetwood Town. Carlisle are next-to-bottom.
Bristol Rovers are also rumoured to be interested in Marriott who was thought to be heading for promotion-chasing Oxford United earlier this month
Barcelona to raid League One?
Charlton's signing spree has continued as they've taken Huddersfield defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green for an undisclosed fee.
The Mirror are reporting interest from Barcelona in Port Vale's young attacking midfielder Liam Brazier. Brazier (17) has yet to make his Football League debut.