LIVE:BIRMINGHAM CITY vs PETERBOROUGH UNITED- Posh throw away three points with two late goals
Peterborough United will be boosted by the presence of Callum Morton for the first time since his arrival as they travel to face Birmingham City in a Championship fixture at St Andrews this evening (January 25, 7:45pm).
Posh will also have the chance to record their first league double of the season after dispatching the Blues 3-0 at home in September.
Birmingham come into the match amidst rumours about manager Lee Bowyer’s position and unrest from the fans at the poor ownership and lack of direction the club seems to have.
LIVE BLOG: Birmingham vs Posh
Last updated: Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 21:38
- 3pm kick-off
- Callum Morton fit for first involvement
- Ronnie Edwards faces race to be fit
- Posh could complete first double of the season
- Birmingham ended a 7-match winless run on Saturday against Barnsley
I’m struggling for words.
95 mins 2-2
Straight into the hands of the keeper. Sake.
94 mins 2-2
Free-kick Posh. Morton pushed in the back. Crossing chance. A minute to go.
90 mins 2-2
Thompson’s pass only just makes it back to Benda, Hogan nearly takes it off his foot.
90 mins 2-2
WHAT A MISS It’s another ball in from the left Graham this time. Hogan is all on his own but inexplicably misses the header. That should have been three.
90 mins 2-2
it’s just chaos now, balls being lumped all over the place. The crowd are up and sense a win.
5 added on
89 mins 2-2
This is unbelievable. It’s all Birmingham now.
88 mins 2-2
Bela crosses into the box and there is Hogan to head past a helpless Benda.
You are joking
2-2