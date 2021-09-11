LIVE: SHEFFIELD UNITED V PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh humbled by the excellent Blades at Bramall Lane
Peterborough United will try and arrest a poor start on the road in the Championship match at Sheffield United today (September 11, 3pm).
Posh have been beaten 3-0 at Luton and 1-0 at Preston in their two away games so far.
Follow the action live on the PT blog below...
LIVE BLOG: Sheffield United vs Posh
Last updated: Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:55
- 6-2 Sheffield United FT
- Posh thumped by rampant Sheffield United side
- Before today, Sheffield United had just one goal and two points in the league
- Posh went in level at the break after Marriott’s first goal in a year
- Posh conceded two goals in three minutes twice in the second half
- Late JCH penalty was nothing more than a consolation
- Posh slip to 23rd in the league
Full-time
It’s over.
So easy. Billy Sharp turns away from Knight, mid way into the Posh half, passes to McBurnie, who spins and rolls it into the path of the onrushing Osburn as he breezes past Ward. Buries it past Pym into the left hand side of the net.
Osborn
3 added on
Marcy from the officials
Not sure there’s going to be enough time for a sensational comeback as Freeman sees another shot blocked, he’s been the centre of everything since he came on, blocked. From the resulting corner, Baldock is just ignored as he wiats for the short pass, fortunately his ball in is well over everyone.
As the game might be finally settling down, it’s a good time to say that the penalty was the foul was the first one the referee has given Posh in the entire match. He’s had plenty of opportunities aswell.
As the game might be finally settling down, it’s a good time to say that the penalty was the foul was the first one the referee has given Posh in the entire match. He’s had plenty of opportunities aswell.
As the game might be finally settling down, it’s a good time to say that the penalty was the foul was the first one the referee has given Posh in the entire match. He’s had plenty of opportunities aswell.
81 mins CHANCE
It’s nearly 6-2. Butler and Kent do their best to hold up Baldock and Freeman and Baldock on the edge of the box, they get drawn to the ball and Baldock knocks it off Freeman who has a free go at the top right corner from the edge of the box, however, he puts is over. He’ll think he should have scored that.
79 mins It’s 5-2
Jonson rolls it down the centre after he cons the ref into giving it. It’s really not a penalty, sorry to say. Next to no contact with Egan, I suppose you have to say well won.