LIVE: READING v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Three second half goals from Reading sees off Posh
Peterborough United seek redemption in Reading tonight (September 14, 8pm kick off).
Posh need a positive result and performance to erase the memory of Saturday’s 6-2 drubbing at Sheffield United.
Follow the action as it happens on the PT Blog below...
LIVE BLOG: Reading vs Posh
Last updated: Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 21:54
- 3-1 FT
- Posh still looking for first away points of the season and stay 23rd
- 0-0 at the break with Posh having the better of the play
- Two goals in three second half minutes sees Posh trail 2-0
- Thompson header from a Ward free-kick gives Posh hope
- Dele-Bashiru kills off the game late by making it 3-1
What a disappointment.
Just the matter of playing out time now, Posh look like they’re still trying but too little too late.
3 added on
Dele-Bashiru given the freedom of the stadium on the edge of the box, no pressure on him. He takes his time to line up his shot, Taylor gives to block it, it hits him and ricochets in. Pym rooted to the spot.
game over
Posh need some inspiration here, a lot of the ball but not a lot of ideas. Reading sitting deep
Posh sub 86 mins
Butler off, Tomlinson on
Posh trying to build some momentum and Reading starting to retreat. Butler puts in a great ball right onto the head of JCH, he has time to ready himself but still plants the header well wide.
Szmodics does come on, a frustrating blow.