LIVE: BLACKBURN ROVERS v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Pitiful Posh lose by four after limp display
Peterborough United face another tough awayday as they travel to Blackburn Rovers for a Championship fixture tonight (November 24, 7.45pm).
Rovers have won five of their nine Championship matches at Ewood Park and boast the division’s joint second-highest top scorer in 14-goal Ben Brereton-Diaz.
Follow the action live on the PT Blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Blackburn Rovers vs Posh
Last updated: Wednesday, 24 November, 2021, 21:33
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Posh looking to end run of four without a win
- Joel Randall could return to the squad after injury
- Ben Brereton-Diaz has 14 goals in 18 league matches
- Blackburn sit 8th and have won three of their last five
- Only 5 teams have conceded more than Rovers this season, Posh being one
Full-time
Thank goodness for that.
1 added on
89 mins 4-0
Break in play as Thompson cuts across Rothwell and catches him in the face with his arm. Free-kick on the left 25 yards form goal, quickly taken and laid off to Khadra, who rushes his cross and it’s straight at Cornell. Just a minute of normal time to go.
86 mins 4-0
The game really is meandering towards a conclusion now. Summed up by Taylor trying to bring the ball upfield but falling over his own feet and gifting possession straight back. Butterworth has proved a handful with his running and willingness to shoot but Khadra is not a patch on Diaz and the threat upfront from the hosts has dropped off considerably.
81 mins 4-0
Dembele tires to make an interception, gets there but can’t bring the ball under control. Dolan picks up and charges forward with only Edwards and Burrows to stop him. They manage to hold him up enoguh that he goes back to Butterworth, who ends up dragging a shot wide.
79 mins 4-0
Posh just going through the motions now, Khadra fires a shot into the midriff of Cornell. Easy stop.
76 mins 4-0
Half a chance from a Burrows corner, goes through about 5 bodies, defenders and attackers. The defender that finally clears it needs a second to realise it’s actually come to him before he hoofs clear.
73 mins 4-0
Butterworth again causing problems, this time finds space centrally on the edge of the box, curls an effort, it’s beaten away unconvincingly by Cornell. Dolan heads it back towards goal but is flagged offside.
72 mins 4-0
Butterworth steams past Edwards, who tries a last-ditch tackle to try and stop him before he gets into the final third. Yellow card.
69 mins 4-0
The hosts have been sitting back, they seem contented and carry much less of a threat without Diaz, probably for the better for Posh Mowbray decided he could do with the rest. Posh have space to come forward but haven’t found a route to goal yet.