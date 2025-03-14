Kwame Poku set for first Peterborough United start in over three months in Cambridgeshire Derby

Kwame Poku could have hardly timed his Peterborough United return more perfectly.

The Posh forward is set to take his first match in over three months in the Cambridgeshire Derby.

After coming through the final 15 minutes of Posh’s draw at home to Wycombe on Saturday as well as a 4-2 home victory over Bristol City for the Under 21s, Poku is now considered ready for his first start since limping off with a hamstring issue at home to Burton on December 4.

Despite his lengthy spell on the sidelines, he is still the club’s joint top scorer in League One with ten goals and is seven behind chart topper Richard Kone at Wycombe.

Kwame Poku in action on his return against Wycombe. Photo: Darren Wiles.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “Kwame played 45 minutes on Tuesday and all his data and stats were very good. He’s definitely available to start Saturday.

“We have brought him back in gently to try and make sure there will be no recurrence but we feel he’s ready to start now.”

Posh face Cambridge in what is considered by many to be one of the biggest Cambridgeshire derbies of all time given the precarious position both clubs find themselves in.

Cambridge are ten points adrift of Posh in the final safe place in the standings having played a game more, while Posh could pull nine clear of the bottom four coupled with victory over their rivals and defeat for Burton away at Shrewsbury.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said that he was expecting a tough game despite Neil Harris’s side sitting in 23rd place, just one point above the bottom.

He added: “Regardless of league position, whenever I’ve come up against Cambridge at their place, where they are in the table has never had a bearing on the game. Whenever we go there, it is always a difficult game.

“It’s a tough place to go, tight stadium, tight pitch, they are very well organised and have an experienced manager. The first goal will play a big part.

“They will be fighting like hell to get out of it and they will believe they can until they can’t.

“Our level of performance has been good of late, it has warranted more but we have deservedly got points on the table. The most important thing is that we continue to get to that level.”