Josh Knight in his Posh days. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Former Peterborough United defender Josh Knight claimed his first goal for Hannover 96 on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27 year-old centre-back moved to Germany last summer after his contract expired at Posh. He has started nine Bundesliga 2 games for his new club and scored the winner in a 2-1 win in Nuremberg yesterday. Hannover are seventh, but just four points off top spot in a tightly-contested division.

Others to leave Posh last summer were Ephron Mason-Clark, Harrison Burrows and Ronnie Edwards. The latter pair clashed in a Championship game yesterday with Burrows winning the bragging rights as Sheffield United won 2-1 at QPR. Burrows did concede a penalty for handball from which the Londoners scored, but ‘The Blades’ consolidated second place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mason-Clark’s Coventry are up to fifth. He scored in a 3-2 win at Oxford United. It was the 25 year-old’s fifth goal of the Championship season.

Posh let Romoney Crichlow leave in January, but he’s landed on his feet at Bradford City. The 25 year-old central defender has played five games for ‘The Bantams’ in League Two and finished on the winning side in every one of them. Second-placed Bradford came from behind to win 2-1 at Salford yesterday to move within four points of leaders Walsall.

In the National League former Posh loanee George Moncur scored in Ebbsfleet’s 3-2 defeat at home to Tamworth. Ebbsfleet are rock bottom with just 14 points from 35 games.