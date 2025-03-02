Knight strikes in Germany and what happened when Harrison met Ronnie in the Championship

By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 07:42 BST
Josh Knight in his Posh days. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.Josh Knight in his Posh days. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Josh Knight in his Posh days. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Former Peterborough United defender Josh Knight claimed his first goal for Hannover 96 on Saturday.

The 27 year-old centre-back moved to Germany last summer after his contract expired at Posh. He has started nine Bundesliga 2 games for his new club and scored the winner in a 2-1 win in Nuremberg yesterday. Hannover are seventh, but just four points off top spot in a tightly-contested division.

Others to leave Posh last summer were Ephron Mason-Clark, Harrison Burrows and Ronnie Edwards. The latter pair clashed in a Championship game yesterday with Burrows winning the bragging rights as Sheffield United won 2-1 at QPR. Burrows did concede a penalty for handball from which the Londoners scored, but ‘The Blades’ consolidated second place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mason-Clark’s Coventry are up to fifth. He scored in a 3-2 win at Oxford United. It was the 25 year-old’s fifth goal of the Championship season.

Posh let Romoney Crichlow leave in January, but he’s landed on his feet at Bradford City. The 25 year-old central defender has played five games for ‘The Bantams’ in League Two and finished on the winning side in every one of them. Second-placed Bradford came from behind to win 2-1 at Salford yesterday to move within four points of leaders Walsall.

In the National League former Posh loanee George Moncur scored in Ebbsfleet’s 3-2 defeat at home to Tamworth. Ebbsfleet are rock bottom with just 14 points from 35 games.

Related topics:Harrison BurrowsJosh KnightGermanyRonnie Edwards

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice