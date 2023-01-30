Jeando Fuchs in action for Posh against Cambridge in October. Photo: Joe Dent.

Tough-tackling Fuchs has not made the squad in either of Darren Ferguson’s two matches back in charge of Posh so far.

Under previous boss Grant McCann, the 25-year-old appeared in 20 of the 24 league matches, but has been unable to force his way into the plans of the manager who signed him from Dundee United last January.

Ferguson cited Fuchs’ lack of versatility compared to both Ben Thompson and Harrison Burrows as the reason for his exclusion in his opening game in charge away at Port Vale two weeks ago.

With the impending return of Oliver Norburn, who Ferguson once hailed as potentially one of his best-ever signings for the club, uestions have been asked about Fuchs’ future at the club.

These were dismissed by Ferguson following Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Portsmouth, but he did stop short of asserting that the fans’ favourite would definitely remain at the club following the closure of the transfer window on Tuesday (January 31).

He said: “As a manager in your first game in charge, it’s very difficult to pick a team because you’re working with a blank canvas.

"Even though I’ve worked with them before, it doesn’t matter because it was 11 months ago. I picked a team I thought could win at Port Vale and we won comfortably. I picked the bench and explained it to the players who weren’t on the bench.

“Today, I didn’t see a reason for changing it because we’d won 2-0. The only change I made was Randall coming onto the bench because of Jack Marriott.

"I really believe that as a player, and I’ve been a player, it’s very hard if you’re not in the team. It’s even harder if you’re not in the squad, but that doesn’t mean you have to leave.

“If that was the case, we’d only have 11 players. Football doesn’t work like that. I am going to need everyone and I’m going to need Jeando, but again, if we get a bid that the club accept then that’s the situation.”

Last summer, Posh turned down a bid of over £1 million for the midfielder from a Swiss club, according to chairman Darragh MacAnthony.