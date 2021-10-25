Peterborough United manager’s lavish praise for midfielder: ‘One of the best signings I’ve ever made for the club’
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson believes midfielder Oliver Norburn will turn out to be one of the best signings he’s ever made for Posh.
That’s quite the bold statement from a manager who signed Dwight Gayle, Jack Taylor, Britt Assombalonga, Marcus Maddison and Russell Martin among many others for the club in the past.
Norburn (29) arrived from League One side Shrewsbury in August and has been a mainstay of the Posh midfield ever since, starting all 13 games since his signing.
He capped an excellent display in yesterday’s (October 23) 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers with a cracking assist for Siriki Dembele’s winning goal.
“I have tried to sign Ollie for three years and it didn’t look like happening,” Ferguson said. “But then he suddenly became available this summer and fair play to the chairman and the co-owners for making it happen.
“At 29 he’s not a typical Peterborough United signing, but I knew what I was getting. He’s going to be one of the best signings I’ve ever made.
“He’s a complete midfielder. He does the ugly stuff well, but he can play. The weight of pass for Siriki’s winning goal was perfect.”