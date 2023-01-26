Posh midfielder Oliver Norburn. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Norburn hasn’t played for Posh since March 20 last year, but he is due to start training on the grass at the start of next month.

Posh have under 21 matches against Sheffield Wednesday on February 14 and Birmingham City on February 20 when it’s hoped Norburn will be able to take part.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson, the man who signed Norburn from Shrewsbury in August 2021 said: “One of the benefits of having our last two games called off is it could be two more games Ollie will now be able to play.

"We were hoping to get him back for the last 15 matches, but we might have him back for a couple more now which is good news.”

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony added: “It will be like a new signing.”

Posh have 21 League One matches still to play.