JCH turns down Charlton again and Posh chasing Ogbeta
On-loan players Peter Kioso and Zak Sturge have already returned to their parent clubs and Posh expect to sell striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and defender Ronnie Edwards.
Posh have signed goalkeeper Jed Steer and expect to bring other new players to the club.
Charlton and Oxford have failed with bids for Cheltenham striker Will Goodwin, according to reports from Gloucester Live reporter Jon Palmer.
Charlton still chasing strikers
According to the South London Press Charlton are now chasing Cheltenham striker Will Goodwin.
Bolton Wanderers, Shrewsbury Town, Blackpool and Fleetwood Town are all reportedly interested in Manchester United defender Dan Gore.
Ex-Posh loanee news
Globe-trotting former Posh loanee Nathan Oduwa has joined South Korean second-tier side Chungbuk Cheongju. He’s penned a six-month deal after leaving Azerbaijan’s Turan Tovuz in June!
Forward Oduwa made 9 sub appearances for Posh while on loan from Spurs in the first half of the 2016-17 season.
Cobblers signing
Cobblers have taken Norwich City winger Tony Springett on loan for the rest of the season.
The 21 year-old was on loan at Derby County last season, but rarely started.
In-form Cobblers can do Posh a favour on Saturday by winning at Oxford United.
Premier League Luton Town look set to sign Reading centre-back Tom Holmes.
Charlton have allowed striker Chem Campbell to return to Wolves after a loan spell at the Valley. Campbell was taken off at half-time as Posh won 2-1 at Charlton on Saturday.
The South London press report Charlton are trying to sign Swindon Town goalkeeper Lewis Ward.
Clubs urged to sign JCH!
So far this weekend we've seen former players of Sunderland, Derby County and Portsmouth urge their old clubs to sign Jonson Clarke-Harris.
Clarke-Harris has been available for transfer for almost a year. Charlton Athletic have had an offer accepted by Posh, but the double League One Golden Boot winner doesn't appear to want the move.
League One round-up
Reports have emerged linking Stevenage and Charlton with Burton Albion striker Cole Stockton. Charlton appear to be giving up on Jonson Clarke-Harris.
Rams set to strengthen
Derby are expected to sign powerful striker Michael Smith from Sheffield Wednesday this week. Smith played for Rams boss Paul Warne at Rotherham.
Derby will jump from fourth to second if they beat Burton by two goals at home on Monday evening, a match live on Sky Sports. They would relegate Posh to third place.
Sunday snippet
Carlisle are close to signing Bradford City striker Jake Young, according to reports. Young had a prolific first half of the season on loan at League Two Swindon Town.