JCH staying at London Road will have an impact on Peterborough United's transfer window plans
On-loan players Peter Kioso and Zak Sturge have already returned to their parent clubs and Posh expect to sell striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and defender Ronnie Edwards.
Posh have signed goalkeeper Jed Steer and expect to bring other new players to the club.
Posh January transfer window
Another striker link for Charlton, Stevenage signing
The latest forward to be linked with Charlton is Port Vale's former Middlesbrough man Uche Ikpeazu which is some downgrade on JCH. More predictably Wycombe Wanderers, who love a big centre forward, are also interested.
After a bit of toing and froing Stevenage have now signed MK goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray on loan.
Fergie press conference
Posh boss Darren Ferguson was asked at his pre-match press conference whether or not the decision of Jonson Clarke-Harris to reject the chance to move to Charlton would affect the club's own transfer window plans.
"It will have an impact because he is a big earner and because there was a transfer fee involved," Ferguson said. "We have a budget and there are rules we have to follow, but even if he stays the chairman has told me we could still do one or two bits of business.
"We don't actually have to do anything as the squad is strong, but a left-back to challenge Harrison Burrows is something we are looking at and we are keeping an eye on the Kioso situation.
"We actually have players who can play right-back including Jadel Katongo and David Ajiboye, while Ryan De Havilland can play there at a push, although that wouldn't be ideal."
League One latest
Charlton's search for a striker must continue as they appear to have failed to land Freddie Ladapo of Ipswich as well as Posh forward Jonson Clarke-Harris and Cheltenham's Will Goodwin.
Bristol Rovers are interested in signing Grimsby Town midfielder Kamil Conteh according to Bristol Live, but they've had a bid rejected according to the Mirror.
Oxford spend big on a striker
Gloucester LIve reporter Jon Palmer reports Oxford United have won the race to sign Cheltenham striker Will Goodwin. The fee is said to be £400K.
Steve Evans signing
Stevenage have signed forward Vadaine Oliver on loan from Bradford City.
Defender Tom Holmes has moved from Reading to Premier League Luton Town, but has immediately re-joined the Royals on loan.
No Posh interest in prolific striker
Posh have confirmed to the PT they have no interest in prolific Notts County striker Macauley Langstaff, contrary to reports this morning.
Pompey hunt striker
Portsmouth and QPR are reportedly battling it out to take Brentford striker Myles Peart-Harris on loan.
Orient have signed defender Brandon Cooper from Swansea City for an undisclosed fee. The player spent the first half of the season on loan at Brisbane Road.
Posh chairman on PK
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has spoken about the Peter Kioso situation on his 'Hard Truth' podcast.
MacAnthony said: "I would ask our fans to stop winding Rotherham fans up about PK.
"I'm not having a dig at them as they enjoy the banter, but sometimes this sort of thing doesn't help.
"I don't like it when people speak about other club's players. If someone was doing it about our players, I'd get the hump.
"PK is a Rotherham player and I have a lot of respect for the chairman and directors of that club. I go back a long way with Tony Stewart and I wish Rotherham all the best and hope they do well and stay up.
"PK is a brilliant professional and a great guy, but at the end of the day he is a Rotherham player. We had him on loan for the season, but there was always a break clause in January when they could take him back and that's what they've done."
League One update
Veteran centre-back Richard Keogh has left Wycombe Wanderers by mutual consent.
Spurs have recalled Alfie Devine from his loan spell at Port Vale.
Charlton have increased their bid for Cheltenham striker Will Goodwin.
Darragh on JCH
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes Jonson Clarke-Harris will regret turning down a move to Charlton.
Speaking on his popular Hard Truth podcast MacAnthony compared his current striker's situation to that of another Posh star Marcus Maddison a few years ago.
"Marcus could have gone to Birmingham City in the Championship and earnt £10k a week," MacAnthony said. "But he was in the last six months of his contract with us and felt he would get a better deal in the summer. He didn't and he probably regretted not going.
"It's similar with 'Johnno' now. In no way am I having a dig at a player who has been magnificent for us for three-and-a-half years, but Charlton have offered him a two-and-a-half year deal with a year's option on a lot more money than he's on with his us. We can't offer him those sort of wages as we just don't get the crowds.
"This is his chance to get well paid as one of the best players in League One with the chance to play in the Championship. I don't know who is in his ear, but I don't see the negatives from his perspective.
"Charlton are a quality club and he won't get half of what they are offering in the summer."
"Johnno should go and meet the manager rather than wait until they've offered him a bit more. The manager might be impressed enough to go and ask the board for a bit more. He hasn't met the manager. He's been speaking on the phone and letting his agent do the rest."
Clarke-Harris is out of contract at the end of the season and entitled to leave on a free transfer."