Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes Jonson Clarke-Harris will regret turning down a move to Charlton.

Speaking on his popular Hard Truth podcast MacAnthony compared his current striker's situation to that of another Posh star Marcus Maddison a few years ago.

"Marcus could have gone to Birmingham City in the Championship and earnt £10k a week," MacAnthony said. "But he was in the last six months of his contract with us and felt he would get a better deal in the summer. He didn't and he probably regretted not going.

"It's similar with 'Johnno' now. In no way am I having a dig at a player who has been magnificent for us for three-and-a-half years, but Charlton have offered him a two-and-a-half year deal with a year's option on a lot more money than he's on with his us. We can't offer him those sort of wages as we just don't get the crowds.

"This is his chance to get well paid as one of the best players in League One with the chance to play in the Championship. I don't know who is in his ear, but I don't see the negatives from his perspective.

"Charlton are a quality club and he won't get half of what they are offering in the summer."

"Johnno should go and meet the manager rather than wait until they've offered him a bit more. The manager might be impressed enough to go and ask the board for a bit more. He hasn't met the manager. He's been speaking on the phone and letting his agent do the rest."