Peterborough United should still use a disappointing draw at Burton Albion as a platform for better results according to midfielder Archie Collins.

For the second time in five weeks Posh failed to beat the team at the bottom of League One, although they did come back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2. Collins scored the crucial first Posh goal – his first of the season – just before the interval with central defender Emmanuel Fernandez equalising in the 77th minute.

Posh dominated the game, but dropped points because of two poor pieces of defending in the opening 26 minutes which led to Burton goals. Collins took the blame for the early opening goal which was swept in by unmarked Burton midfielder Kegs Chauke.

"It wasn’t the result we wanted,” admitted Collins. “But at least it’s something to build on as I felt we controlled the game apart from two moments when they scored and we played very well. The endeavour and fight we showed are positives to take, but it’s a constant theme of our season that we concede bad goals and we have to cut it out. I will take responsibility for the first goal so I was pleased I managed to score myself.

“Once we equalised I felt we could have gone on to win. We kept putting on the pressure, but it wasn’t to be. All we can do is keep working hard and fight and hope the results will change.

"There is so much talent in our dressing room and once we put all the bits together we will get going. We need to be stubborn and sniff out the moments that will give us wins. Once the basics are right and we have a platform our talent should flourish.”