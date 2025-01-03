Wrexham striker Paul Mullin. (Photo by Ben Roberts/Getty Images).

Wrexham v Peterborough United on Saturday looks like the biggest home banker of the League One season so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Wrexham have the best home record in the division by a country mile having won 11 and drawn two of their 13 games at the Racecourse Ground.

Only Huddersfield Town (0-0) and, surprisingly, Cambridge United (2-2) have taken points back home from North Wales this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they will be tackling a Peterborough United side who finished 2024 with six away League One defeats in a row. The club record losing run away from home is eight games, set in 1971. The run was thankfully halted on New Year’s Day, but a 2-2 draw at rock bottom Burton Albion was still a poor result.

Jamie Day scores for Posh at Wrexham in February, 2008.

But the Posh reputation in League One is such that Sky Bet have Wrexham at a very generous looking 8-13 to win on Saturday with Posh at 7-2 and the draw chalked up at 11-4.

For the more optimistic Posh fans, Darren Ferguson’s side are 250/1 to win promotion this season, that’s double the odds of Exeter City and five times the odds of Stevenage, two of the smaller clubs in League One.

Sky Bet have Posh priced at 10-1 to go down this season. They reckon there are six more likely candidates, including local rivals Cambridge United and Northampton Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Relegation odds: 1-9 Burton, 1-4 Shrewsbury, 1-3 Cambridge, 8-13 Northampton, 4-5 Bristol Rovers, 11-10 Crawley, 10-1 POSH, 18-1 Wigan.

TEAM NEWS Saturday’s game is likely to come too soon for former Posh League One Golden Boot winner Jack Marriott. Marriott, who scored in Wrexham’s 2-0 win at Posh in August, broke his leg in a training accident in October. He’s made good progress from that injury and is now back running on the grass.

Key men forward Elliott Lee and centre-back Lewis Brunt missed the New Year’s Day defeat at Barnsley because of injury. They are being monitored ahead of the visit of Posh.

Wrexham are not short of forward options. Before the New Year’s Day games, veteran Steven Fletcher had only started one League One game this season and yet scored four goals. He had a great Christmas scoring late winners against former Premier League clubs Blackpool and Wigan Athletic.

PAST MATCH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be a first Posh game at Wrexham since February, 2008 when two Jamie Day goals secured a 2-0 win for Darren Ferguson’s side. Posh went on to win automatic promotion from League Two that season with Wrexham finishing bottom and losing their Football League status. Posh have won seven and lost nine of 27 Football League games at Wrexham.

REFEREE

The man in the middle is experienced oficial David Rock. He last refereed Posh in a 3-1 defeat at Portsmouth in the early part of last season. Rock has issued 66 yellow cards and two red cards this season. He has not been in action since December 14 though.