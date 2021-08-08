Injured Peterborough United players should all be fit to face Derby County in front of the Sky TV cameras

Posh manager Darren Ferguson watches his side at Luton Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The talented trio all missed yesterday’s disappointing 3-0 opening day defeat at Luton Town. Marriott, a former Luton player, picked up a groin injury in training, Taylor was protecting a troublesome hamstring and Dembele has an achilles injury.

None of them will be invlved in Tuesday’s home Carabao Cup tie with League One Plymouth on Tuesday (August 10).

Ferguson also revealed Posh expect a new midfielder to join the club before the Derby game. The match will be screened live on Sky Sports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ferguson said: “We did really well to get Jack Marriott so close to being ready for yesterday’s game, but he felt a slight twinge at the top of his groin in training on Thursday. There’s no way I would risk someone like Jack at this stage of a season. He’s an explosive player and I couldn’t risk damaging him further.

“I’m not saying these three not playing cost us the game at Luton, but they are all good players. Jack Taylor is a top player, Jack Marriott will score goals if we create chances for him and Siriki is very good on his day.

“All three of them should be fit for the Derby game and we should also have another midfielder in the building by then as well.”