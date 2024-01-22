News you can trust since 1948
How strong will Peterborough United go for a Trophy tie against lower level opposition?

Peterborough United are three wins for Wembley and two would be at home against League Two opposition.
By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 07:10 GMT

The temptation must be to go strong in tomorrow’s last-16 Bristol Street Motors Trophy tie against Crawley Town (7.30pm), but I’d still have an eye on the much bigger prize of promotion from League One.

I’d keep just four of the team that started Saturday’s 2-1 win over Shrewsbury.

Top forward Kwame Poku is injured as is young right-back James Dornelly, while summer striker signing Jacob Wakeling is cup-tied.

Ricky-Jade Jones must be doubtful after limping out of Saturday’s 2-1 League One win over Shrewsbury Town.

Here’s my team in a 3-4-1-2 formation...

The novice goalkeeper was understandably unhappy at losing his first-team place for League One matches to Jed Steer. He can be appeased by having the opportunity to help Posh move further along the road to Wembley, even though Nicholas Bilokapic is fit enough to return.

1. FYNN TALLEY

The novice goalkeeper was understandably unhappy at losing his first-team place for League One matches to Jed Steer. He can be appeased by having the opportunity to help Posh move further along the road to Wembley, even though Nicholas Bilokapic is fit enough to return.

The lanky centre-back is the on the right of my back three from where he can also dash forward at will. He should be able to cope defensively with League Two opponents.

2. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ

The lanky centre-back is the on the right of my back three from where he can also dash forward at will. He should be able to cope defensively with League Two opponents.

The on-loan Manchester City defender will be more at home in the middle of the back three than at right-back, although he showed promise in that role at the weekend.

3. JADEL KATONGO

The on-loan Manchester City defender will be more at home in the middle of the back three than at right-back, although he showed promise in that role at the weekend.

Posh have to get minutes into a left-sided centre-back who could be required to start if Ronnie Edwards leaves. He's on the left of my back three.

4. ROMONEY CRICHLOW

Posh have to get minutes into a left-sided centre-back who could be required to start if Ronnie Edwards leaves. He's on the left of my back three.

