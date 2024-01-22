How strong will Peterborough United go for a Trophy tie against lower level opposition?
Peterborough United are three wins for Wembley and two would be at home against League Two opposition.
By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 07:10 GMT
The temptation must be to go strong in tomorrow’s last-16 Bristol Street Motors Trophy tie against Crawley Town (7.30pm), but I’d still have an eye on the much bigger prize of promotion from League One.
I’d keep just four of the team that started Saturday’s 2-1 win over Shrewsbury.
Top forward Kwame Poku is injured as is young right-back James Dornelly, while summer striker signing Jacob Wakeling is cup-tied.
Ricky-Jade Jones must be doubtful after limping out of Saturday’s 2-1 League One win over Shrewsbury Town.
Here’s my team in a 3-4-1-2 formation...
1 / 3