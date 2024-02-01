Hopes and fears of Peterborough United fans on transfer deadline day and chairman to make a live guest appearance on X
The deadline for transfers in England is 11pm on Thursday, February 1.
Posh have signed winger Michael Olakigbe on loan from Brentford.
Posh have not sold anyone this month after striker Jonson Clarke-Harris turned down a move to Charlton Athletic.
Read our regular updates on Posh business and the transfers involving League One club on the PT blog
Posh January transfer window
DMAC goes live on transfer deadline day
The clever people who run #uptheposhspaces on Twitter have landed a deadline day coup.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony will be appearing live from 9pm so sign up and watch. See @JohnVerrall account for details.
Fans hopes and fears on deadline day
Toney 100m to Arsenal, Edwards 15m to Prem team, loaned back, PK back permanent, JCH leaves to wherever. Dane Scarlett lands on loan - @DannyMarshMagic
Success would be a left back and a right back and wishful thinking would be a better goalkeeper - @peterborofutsal
Success today would be selling JCH and signing a right back - @Posh089
Keeping hold of everyone, Bringing in a right back would make it successful and adding another left back would be even better even though that’s probably unlikely given FFP - @KieranUTP
Success a sale and loan back for several million from a business point of view and bringing in a right back to start and a left back to cover Burrows - @DazMoody
Keeping hold of everyone is a successful window, add a right back and it’s an even better window - @Alexnelson2004
Transfer deadline day thoughts
One of the highlights of every transfer deadline day is fans getting excited about players joining their clubs who they've never seen play. Most signings turn out to be duds.
Success for Posh today would surely be no-one leaving, or if they did, they come straight back on loan.
Let me know your hopes and fears for transfer deadline day
Latest from League One
Exeter City, who host Posh next Tuesday, are interested in Forest Green midfielder Charlie McCann.
Big move for Posh old boy
Former Posh star Jack Marriott has moved to League Two promotion chasers Wrexham from League One strugglers Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee
Posh rumours
Right-back Todd Kane was linked with Posh overnight. The 30 year-old was released by Coventry at the end of last season and has been playing in Gibraltar. Middlesbrough, Lincoln City also linked with him. I've approached Posh for comment.
Left-back Reece James was also linked with Posh overnight. He's at Sheffield Wednesday, but available for a move. Again Posh have been asked for a comment
Latest League One news
Oxford and Wycombe have been linked with free agent goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd whose last club was Dundalk.
More League One updates
6ft 9in striker Kyle Hudlin has moved from Huddersfield to Burton Albion on loan.
Blackpool are expected to sign midfielder George Byers on loan from Sheffield Wednesday.
Bolton are confident they will sign forward Aaron Collins from Bristol Rovers today.
Done deals
Derby have completed the loan signing of midfielder Ebou Adams from Cardiff City.
Wycombe have signed midfielder Matt Butcher from Plymouth on a free transfer.
Central defender Tom McIntyre has completed his move from Reading to Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee.