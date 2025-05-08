Harrison Burrows moves Peterborough United closer to a £1 million payday by scoring and assisting in a big win for Sheffield United

Harrison Burrows celebrates a Championship play-off goal for Sheffield United at Bristol City. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images.

Peterborough United have moved closer to a £1 million payday thanks to former skipper Harrison Burrows.

Posh will receive a seven-figure bonus from the terms of Burrows’ summer transfer to Sheffield United if ‘The Blades’ win promotion to the Premier League.

They took a big step towards that goal with a 3-0 Championship play-off semi-final first leg win at Bristol City on Thursday night and Burrows was a key figure in a one-sided contest.

The Posh Academy graduate opened the scoring from the penalty spot just before half-time and assisted on the second goal scored by substitute Andre Brooks in the 73rd minute. City centre-back Rob Dickie was sent off for denying a goal-scoring opportunity after conceding the spot-kick.

Harrison Burrows converts a penalty for Sheffield United in the Championship semi-final at Bristol City. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images.

Another substitute Callum O’Hare completed the scoring 11 minutes from time and the second leg at Bramall Lane should be a formality for ‘The Blades’ who finished the regular Championship season 22 points clear of City. That second leg takes place on Monday (May 12, 8pm).

Posh also have a £1 million payday bonus due if Coventry City win the Championship play-offs because of a clause in the transfer deal that took Ephron Mason-Clark to ‘The Sky Blues’. Coventry host Sunderland in the first leg of their semi-final on Friday