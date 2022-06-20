Edwards was the only player not with a Premier League club to start a game England won with goals from Aston Villa’s Carney Chuckwuemeka and Alfie Devine of Spurs.
England top their group already as rivals Israel and Serbia drew 2-2. England tackle Serbia on Wednesday (7pm BST) and then tackle Israel on Sunday (7pm).
England: 1 Matthew Cox (Brentford), 2 Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Arsenal), 3 Callum Doyle, 4 Tim Iroegbunam (Aston Villa), (Manchester City), 5 Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United), 6 Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), 7 Alfie Devine (Tottenham Hotspur), 8 Carney Chuckwuemeka (Aston Villa), 9 Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotpsur), 10 Aaron Ramsey (Aston Villa), 11 Harvey Vale (Chelsea) ©.