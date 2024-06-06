Ivan Toney with England skipper Harry Kane. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images).

Former Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney will be part of the England squad at the 2024 European Championships in Germany.

Head coach Gareth Southgate trimmed his squad from 33 to a final 26 on Thursday and the seven players to miss out were Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire, James Maddison, Jarell Quansah, Curtis Jones, James Trafford and Jarrad Branthwaite. Maguire is injured.

Toney, who is expected to play some part in Friday’s friendly against Iceland at Wembley, will battle with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins for the back-up striker role behind captain Harry Kane with his expertise from the penalty spot said to be a big factor in his selection.

Toney made his England debut in March, 2023 in a 2–0 victory against Ukraine at Wembley, coming on as an 81st-minute substitute for Harry Kane.

The 28 year-old made his first England start against Belgium 12 months later and scored from the penalty spot in a 2-2 draw.

Posh sold Toney to Brentford in a £10 million deal in August 2020. He is one of nine forwards in the squad.

Crystal Palace have the most players in the squad. They have four, namely Marc Guehi, Adam Wharton, Eberechi Ezi and Dean Henderson.

England start their Euros campaign against Serbia on Sunday, June 16 before tackling Denmark on Thursday, June 20 and Slovenia on Tuesday, June 25 in their group matches.

England squad.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale.

Defenders: Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Adam Wharton, Jude Bellingham.