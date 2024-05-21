Ivan Toney (right) is about to make his England debut as a substitute last year (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Former Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney has been included in England’s provisional squad for the 2024 European Championships in Germany.

But there is no extra cash for Posh as Toney’s transfer fee when moving from London Road to Brentford in August 2020 was capped at £10 million, a sum they have already reached.

Brentford paid £6 million up front for Toney with add ons for goals, appearances and promotions. Brentford were a Championship club when Toney moved to West London.

Toney has two England caps, one as a starter against Belgium when he scored from the penalty spot.

England head coach Gareth Southgate must reduce the squad to 26 players before midnight on June 7 ahead of their opening group game against Serbia on June 16.

Notable players to have already missed out on selection include Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson. Four Crystal Palace players, Southgate’s former club, have been selected including 20 year-old Adam Wharton.

England have friendlies scheduled against Bosnia-Herzegovina one June 3 at Newcastle United and Iceland on June 7 at Wembley.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley).

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).