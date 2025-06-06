Former Peterborough United star is off to the Euros with England and here's how you can watch him
Central defender Edwards has been named in a 23-man squad by head coach Lee Carsley. England will be defending a title they won two years ago in Georgia.
Edwards made his England Under 20 debut when a Posh player. He made his England Under 21 debut in March after impressing for Championship side QPR while on loan from Southampton.
Edwards will join established Premier League players Tino Livramento, Jarell Quansah, Harvey Elliott and Ethan Nwaneri in a tournament that kicks off next week.
England open their campaign against against Czechia on Thursday, June 12 (8pm BST) before they tackle Slovenia three days later on Sunday, June 15 (5pm). The final group game against Germany takes place on Wednesday June 18 (8pm) before the competition heads into the knockout phase with the top two teams from both groups progressing to the quarter-finals.
All games will be shown live in the UK on Channel Four.
England squad: Goalkeepers: James Beadle (Brighton and Hove Albion), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea), Tommy Simkin (Stoke City)
Defenders: Charlie Cresswell (FC Toulouse), Ronnie Edwards (Southampton), CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Brooke Norton Cuffy (Genoa), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool)
Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland), Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton and Hove Albion), Tyler Morton (Liverpool), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth)
Forwards: Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Sam Iling Jnr (Aston Villa), James McAtee (Manchester City), Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal), Jonathan Rowe (Marseille), Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City)
