The Posh have already started making plans for their bid to return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

The Championship season has reached the play-off stage as four clubs look to keep alive their hopes of a dream promotion into the Premier League.

But for Peterborough United, all of their focus is now on securing a return to English football’s second tier after they were relegated into the League One this season.

That will mean a hectic summer for Posh boss Grant McCann as he looks to lead his side back into the Championship and limit their League One stay to just a solitary season.

McCann has already started his preparations by confirming his retained list and making Christy Pym, Mark Beevers, Idris Kanu, Jorge Grant and Ryan Broom available for transfer.

Three players have been released and it is news on a possible summer move for one of them that has hit the headlines on Monday.

The Telegraph takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Posh and their Championship rivals.

