Posh manager Grant McCann.

Posh, despite winning promotion from the division two seasons ago and despite having a League One title-winning manager in charge, are currently priced at 16-1 to finish top in the 2022-23 season.

Grant McCann’s men are joint seventh favourites to win the title alongside MK Dons, unlucky League One play-off semi-final losers this season, and Oxford United.

Ipswich Town are currently 11-2 favourites to win the League One title next season after their strong finish to last season. The teams to finish below Posh in the Championship, Derby County (9-1) and Barnsley (12-1), are shorter odds than the city side as are Bolton and Portsmouth (both 14-1).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner.

Sheffield Wednesday have been installed as 6-1 second favourites after their play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland.

If Sunderland fail to beat unfancied Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final at Wembley on Saturday, May 21, they are also likely to be shorter odds than Posh to win League One next season.

Posh are currently 5-1 to win promotion next season with Ipswich favourites at 7/4. Grant McCann’s men are currently 15-8 to finish in the top six and at least compete in the end of season play-offs.