Posh, despite winning promotion from the division two seasons ago and despite having a League One title-winning manager in charge, are currently priced at 16-1 to finish top in the 2022-23 season.
Grant McCann’s men are joint seventh favourites to win the title alongside MK Dons, unlucky League One play-off semi-final losers this season, and Oxford United.
Ipswich Town are currently 11-2 favourites to win the League One title next season after their strong finish to last season. The teams to finish below Posh in the Championship, Derby County (9-1) and Barnsley (12-1), are shorter odds than the city side as are Bolton and Portsmouth (both 14-1).
Sheffield Wednesday have been installed as 6-1 second favourites after their play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland.
If Sunderland fail to beat unfancied Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final at Wembley on Saturday, May 21, they are also likely to be shorter odds than Posh to win League One next season.
Posh are currently 5-1 to win promotion next season with Ipswich favourites at 7/4. Grant McCann’s men are currently 15-8 to finish in the top six and at least compete in the end of season play-offs.
Local rivals Cambridge United are the 100-1 rank outsiders to win League One next season alongside Morecambe.