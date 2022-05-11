Physio Steve Hockham tends to Joe Ward.

Steve Hockham joined the Posh backroom team earlier this month. He had been working within the Chelsea Academy as well as with their hugely successful women’s team. Hockham previously spent 13 years at Watford as well as time at Birmingham City.

Posh suffered many injuries this season with chairman Darragh MacAnthony insisting they played a big part in the club’s relegation from the Championship. Jack Taylor, Mark Beevers and Jack Marriott were among those to have missed many matches this season because of muscle injuries.

“We want to get everything in place so that the environment is right for the players to go and perform with no excuses," McCann said. “It was also important to get Steve in the building before the end of the campaign, to assess where we are, to see what the reasons are behind some of the injuries we have had this season and where we can improve.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Taylor.

"We will also be appointing a fitness coach at the end of the season so everything will be ready for pre-season.”

MacAnthony has allowed McCann to build a strong backroom team to boost the club’s chances of an immediate promotion from League One next season.