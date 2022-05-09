Jorge Grant in action for Posh against Blackpool on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh have also released three out of contract players including goalkeeper Dai Cornell who started 30 Championship games in the 2021-22 season. Midfielders Serhat Tasdemir and Kyle Barker have also been released.

Goalkeeper Christy Pym, centre-back Mark Beevers, and attacking midfielders Ryan Broom and Idris Kanu have also been placed on the transfer list.

Grant only signed for Posh last summer after the club activated a release clause in his contract at Lincoln City. Grant had been a polished performer for a very talented Imps team. Posh will expect a fee for Grant and Broom.

Grant (27) proved a major disappointment at Posh starting 21 games and scoring twice without ever threatening to make a major impact.

The other players available for transfer come as no surprise. Beevers started just 14 games this season, but only one since manager Grant McCann returned to London Road at the end of February.

Pym had a huge fall out with previous boss Darren Ferguson who banished him from the first-team squad and eventually allowed him to join League Two strugglers Stevenage on loan.

Pym (27) and Beevers (32) signed extended contracts at Posh after helping the club win promotion from League One in the 2020-21 season. The pair are both contracted at London Road until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Kanu (22), who was signed by current boss McCann as a 16 year-old, finished the season on loan at Northampton Town, while Broom (25) spent the entire season on loan at League One Plymouth Argyle. McCann has not ruled out changing his mind on Broom. Kanu and Broom are both under contract until the end of next season.

Cornell (31), like Grant, only joined Posh last summer when signing a one-year deal after his release by Ipswich Town, with a one-year option which the club have decided against taking up.

Posh will now be in the market for two goalkeepers in the summer unless they are confident untested teenager Will Blackmore can make the step up.

Tasdemir (21) has spent the season on loan at Barnet. He made just one starting Football League appearance for Posh in three years following his arrival from non-league Fylde.