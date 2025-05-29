First international call-up for Peterborough United's Malik Mothersille

Malik Mothersille has received his first international call-up for Jamaica.

Mothersille will join up with the Reggae Boyz squad ahead of their 2025 Unity Cup Final against Nigeria on Saturday (May 31).

The Unity Cup is a tournament in its second addition and is being held at Brenftord’s Community Stadium.

The four competing teams are Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Nigeria and Ghana. The competing countries have been chosen due to their large diasporas in London.

Malik Mothersille in action for Peterborough United against Birmingham City in the Vertu Trophy final at Wembley. Photo: David Lowndes.

Jamaica beat Trinidad 3-2 in the semi-final on Tuesday (May 27).

Jamaica have a busy summer ahead of them as they play British Virgin Islands away and Guatemala at home in World Cup Qualifying on June 7 and June 10 respectively and they play in CONCACAF’s premier international tournament, the Gold Cup.

They face Guatemala, Guadeloupe and Panama in the group stage, starting on June 16.

Mothersille has been named in Steve McClaren’s provisional 60-man squad for the tournament. This squad will need to be significantly whittled down though.

Mothersille impressed for Posh last season, scoring 12 times and providing nine assists in 45 League One matches.