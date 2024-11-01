Peterborough United’s FA Cup opponents on Saturday have been hit by a sickness bug.

Newport County have reportedly seen a bug sweep through the dressing room with many players now facing a race to be fit for the first round tie at Rodney Parade (3pm kick off). County also have fitness concerns over key midfielders Aaron Wildig and Bryn Morris, but experienced defender Shane McLoughlin is expected to return.

Portuguese head coach Nelson Jardim told the BBC: "It's been like a wave. We will have to see how it goes again so today will be big and we will have to make decisions. Sooner or later we expect someone to catch something.

Newport County head coach Nelson Jardim. Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images.

“Tomorrow is such a massive game for the club, the city and the people. It’s also a big game for myself with it being my very first game as head coach in the FA Cup.

"A cup competition is a cup competition, but you can’t compare this one to any other. English football is renowned for this famous knock-out competition and everyone dreams to play in the big games. It will be a privilege to lead the team out. It’s a big day for me because I know how important this competition has been for the club in the past. I know it means a lot to the people, the city and the supporters.

“We will give our best like we always we do and hopefully we can pull off an upset. We know the fans will be behind us as well because they have been the 12th man for us all season at home. It’s a game I’m looking forward to for myself, and an occasion we’re all looking forward to as a group.

“Peterborough are doing very well and have a young and energetic squad. I like the way they play and they have some top players. It’s going to be a difficult challenge, but it’s a big opportunity for our players to show what they can do. The front four players for them are very good too, so we know that is an area we will have to be wary of.”