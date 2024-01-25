Ex-Peterborough United loanee to sign for promotion rivals
Posh have signed goalkeeper Jed Steer and hope to bring other new players to the club.
Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ronnie Edwards were expected to leave, but neither has yet departed.
The deadline for transfers in England is 11pm on Thursday, February 1.
Posh January transfer window
Rovers splash out club record fee
Bristol Live are reporting Bristol Rovers have agreed a club record fee for Grimsby midfielder Kamil Conteh.
Posh favourite set to join promotion rivals
Alex Crook of TalkSPORT says ex-Posh loanee Nathanael Ogbeta is set to join promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers on loan from Swansea City.
Posh had shown interest in a second loan spell at Posh for Ogbeta, but they felt new Swansea manager Luke Williams was likely to play him in Championship matches.
Ogbeta was outstanding for Posh on loan last season before picking up an injury late in the season.
Posh update
From POsh manager Darren Ferguson's press conference on Thursday: "It's been quiet, but we have to be prepared for something coming out of the blue which can happen in the last week of a transfer window.
"I'm in no rush to sign anyone. I know we have spoken about the left-back situation, but we have players who can player there, especially because of the way we use the position.
"I'm pretty certain Jonson Clarke-Harris will be here until the end of his contract,. That's the vibe I've been getting, but everyone needs a goalscorer so you never know."
The transfer window in England shuts 1t 11pm on Thursday, February 1.
Carlisle's sixth signing
Carlisle are having a real go at staying up. They've made their sixth signing of the January transfer window after persuading experienced midfielder Josh Vela to join them from fellow strugglers Fleetwood Town. Vela could make his debut against his former club, promotion-chasing Bolton, Saturday.
League One latest
Carlisle have announced their fifth January signing as midfielder Jack Diamond moves on loan from Sunderland.
League One update
Cheltenham has signed midfielder Liam Kinsella from Swindon Town.
Stevenage have taken Nesta Guinness-Walker on loan from Reading to give competition to former Posh left-back Dan Butler.
Random Posh news
Full-back Daniel Lafferty, who spent time on loan at Posh from Sheffield United in the second-half of the 2018-19 season has left Irish top flight side Sligo Rovers for Irish second tier outfit Institute.
Wigan shocked
Vice-captain Callum Lang has asked to leave Wigan according to Wigan Today.
Rotherham, Derby and Portsmouth are thought to be interested. Wigan are at Posh on February3.
Barnsley star Callum Styles looks set to join Sunderland.
Managerial appointment
Paul Hurst has returned to manager Shrewsbury Town. His first game back at the club is at in-form Northampton on Saturday.
Hurst managed Shrewsbury from 2016-18 and took the club to the League One play-off final before leaving and taking a job at Ipswich Town.
He left his managerial post at Grimsby Town earlier this season.
League One latest
Burton Albion are expected to sign Crystal Palace forward Ademola Ola-Adebomi on loan.
Gloucestershire Live are reporting Hull City defender Andy Smith will join Cheltenham on loan. Cheltenham are at Derby on Saturday.