Ex-Peterborough United loanee has signed for promotion rivals

The January transfer window is open and we’re expecting some activity in and out of Peterborough United.
By Alan Swann
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 10:43 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 17:40 GMT
Nathanael Ogbeta in action for Posh last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Nathanael Ogbeta in action for Posh last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Nathanael Ogbeta in action for Posh last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh have signed goalkeeper Jed Steer and hope to bring other new players to the club.

Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ronnie Edwards were expected to leave, but neither has yet departed.

The deadline for transfers in England is 11pm on Thursday, February 1.

Read our regular updates on Posh business and the transfers involving League One club on the PT blog

Posh January transfer window

18:00 GMT

Pompey on the move

League One leaders Portsmouth are set to sign defender Tom McIntyre from Reading. They are also negotiating a fee with Wigan for forward Callum Lang.

17:50 GMT

Latest in League One

Exeter City have signed teenager Charlie Cummins from Irish club Cobh Ramblers after an extended trial. Posh are at Exeter on February 6.

17:42 GMT

Ogbeta to Bolton confirmed

The loan transfer of Nathanael Ogbeta from Swansea to Bolton Wanderers until the end of the season has been confirmed. The left-back enjoyed a successful spell on loan for Posh last season.

15:30 GMT

League One update

Burton Albion have signed forward Jonathan Leko from MK Dons on loan until the end of the season.

Leko could make his debut at Cambridge United on Saturday.

11:06 GMT

Ex-Posh man on the move

Winger Harry Anderson has joined League Two strugglers Colchester United on loan from Stevenage. Anderson played for Colchester manager Danny Cowley at Lincoln.

22:56 GMT

Rovers splash out club record fee

Bristol Live are reporting Bristol Rovers have agreed a club record fee for Grimsby midfielder Kamil Conteh.

22:51 GMT

Posh favourite set to join promotion rivals

Alex Crook of TalkSPORT says ex-Posh loanee Nathanael Ogbeta is set to join promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers on loan from Swansea City.

Posh had shown interest in a second loan spell at Posh for Ogbeta, but they felt new Swansea manager Luke Williams was likely to play him in Championship matches.

Ogbeta was outstanding for Posh on loan last season before picking up an injury late in the season.

Thu, 25 Jan, 2024, 16:54 GMT

Posh update

From POsh manager Darren Ferguson's press conference on Thursday: "It's been quiet, but we have to be prepared for something coming out of the blue which can happen in the last week of a transfer window.

"I'm in no rush to sign anyone. I know we have spoken about the left-back situation, but we have players who can player there, especially because of the way we use the position.

"I'm pretty certain Jonson Clarke-Harris will be here until the end of his contract,. That's the vibe I've been getting, but everyone needs a goalscorer so you never know."

The transfer window in England shuts 1t 11pm on Thursday, February 1.

Thu, 25 Jan, 2024, 16:50 GMT

Carlisle's sixth signing

Carlisle are having a real go at staying up. They've made their sixth signing of the January transfer window after persuading experienced midfielder Josh Vela to join them from fellow strugglers Fleetwood Town. Vela could make his debut against his former club, promotion-chasing Bolton, Saturday.

Thu, 25 Jan, 2024, 12:22 GMT

League One latest

Carlisle have announced their fifth January signing as midfielder Jack Diamond moves on loan from Sunderland.

