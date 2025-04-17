Defeat for Peterborough United after a controversial finish to the Northants Women's Cup Final

Action from Posh v Northampton in the Northants Women's Cup Final. Photo Darren Wiles.

It was hard not to feel sorry for Peterborough United Women as they lost the Northants Senior Cup Final for the second year in a row to local rivals Northampton Town.

Posh gave their all, and at least tried to play some attractive passing football, but they failed to take their chances in front of goal and that was as big a reason for a 2-1 defeat as the controversial 89th minute penalty decision which eventually won the day for Cobblers at Corby Town FC.

Referee Nathan Brown stunned a healthy crowd, well the Posh half anyway, for penalising goalkeeper Neive Corry after she appeared to play the ball against a Cobblers forward. Brown pointed to the spot after the ball had run harmlessly out of play and Kim Farrow showed nerves of steel to shoot into the corner of the net.

It looked a poor decision although in fairness the penalty he gave Posh eight minutes earlier also looked very soft after captain Keir Perkins went down following a brush with an unfortunate defender. Renai Bennett was sent on to take the spot-kick which was eventually converted four minutes after it had been awarded. It rather summed up a stop-start affair on a difficult playing surface.

Posh struggled at the start, but bossed the period either side of half-time without seriously testing strong goalkeeper Katie Mclean. Tara Kirk was a lively presence and both she and Bennett saw first-half shots blocked. Kirk and Perkins shot wide when under pressure after the break, and how Posh must wish they had a reliable goal-grabber like Jade Bell.

Bell is from Ramsey, but scores for fun for Cobblers. She was thwarted by a fine close range save by Corry in the early stages and denied by a terrific tackle from Hayley James in the opening moments of the second period. She tested Corry on the hour mark and two minutes later she grabbed her customary goal with a lovely lob over Corry after pouncing on a superb through ball from Farrow.

The goal rocked Posh with Corry soon forced to tip a free kick onto the outside of the post, but they rallied with Kirk shooting wide when well placed and Emma Bale failing to get enough on her shot from a presentable chance 15 minutes from time.

That looked to be that until they were the beneficiary of a generous decision. Unfortunately Cobblers were given an even more unlikely spot-kick a few minutes later.

The teams meet again in a National Midlands Division One game at Sixfields on Sunday, April 27. Posh need to win to pinch second-place from their hosts.

Posh (rolling subs): Neive Corry, Niamh Connor, Hayley James, Edyn Osker, Rebecca Mears, Poppie Brown, Megan Lawlor, NIamh Reynolds, Ella Bale, Keir Perkins, Emily Meli, Tara Kirk, Evie Driscoll-King, Emily Sharpe, Lauren Wilshaw, Renai Bennett.