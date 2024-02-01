Deadline Day rumours about Peterborough United players have started
The deadline for transfers in England is 11pm on Thursday, February 1.
Posh have signed winger Michael Olakigbe on loan from Brentford.
Posh have not sold anyone this month after striker Jonson Clarke-Harris turned down a move to Charlton Athletic.
Posh have not sold anyone this month after striker Jonson Clarke-Harris turned down a move to Charlton Athletic.
Posh January transfer window
Potential deal
Deal done
Port Vale, who visit Posh on February 13, have signed Nottingham Forest midfielder Alex Mighten on loan.
Deals done!
Shrewsbury have confirmed the arrival on loan of Brighton midfielder Jack Hinchy.
Barnsley have confirmed the permanent signing of Fleetwood defender Josh Earl.
Reading are keen on Arsenal youngster Zane Monlouis. He's a centre-back.
League One departure and a non-arrival
Plymouth are trying to sign Reading winger Femi Azeez. What a top player he looked at Posh on Boxing Day.
Derby County have ended their interest in Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory.
Quick Bolton confirmation
Bolton have confirmed powerful centre-back Caleb Taylor has joined on loan from West Brom until the end of the season.
The Trotters picked up a couple of defensive injuries in their EFL Trophy defeat at Blackpool on Tuesday including ex-Posh man Ricardo Santos.
Busy Bolton Wanderers
Blackpool are set to sign Burnley defender Dan Sassi.
Busy Bolton Wanderers are now rumoured to be taking West Brom centre-back Caleb Taylor on loan. Taylor played in Cheltenham's 3-0 win at Posh last season.
Shock signing
Well I never saw this coming. Jed Steer has re-signed having left Posh three days earlier as he had no guarantee of first-team football. I wonder what guarantees he has now been given?
More Posh fans' comments
Keeping Ronnie, EMC, Hector and Poku would be a massive result, even if we do not sign anyone else - @Mattmecham
It’s been a good window so far. We’ve signed an exciting winger on loan and the only departure was PK. No outgoings today mean it’s been excellent, but we do need to get a LB in if possible to cover Burrows. After Tuesday I don’t feel comfortable with Crichlow there - @derren_cooper
Posh rumours
A report has appeared linking Premier League Bournemouth with a bid for Hector Kyprianou.
And Posh fans are getting excited as Rotherham appear to be signing Femi Seriki, a right-back from Sheffield United.
Peter Kioso is a right back.
Done deal!
Striker Macauley Bonne has joined Cambridge United from goal-shy League Two side Gillingham on loan.