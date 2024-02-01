News you can trust since 1948
Deadline Day rumours about Peterborough United players have started

The January transfer window has been open for 29 days and there has been precious little activity at Peterborough United
By Alan Swann
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 10:43 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 14:42 GMT
Will Ronnie Edwards be saying goodbye to Posh on deadline day? Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comWill Ronnie Edwards be saying goodbye to Posh on deadline day? Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Will Ronnie Edwards be saying goodbye to Posh on deadline day? Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The deadline for transfers in England is 11pm on Thursday, February 1.

Posh have signed winger Michael Olakigbe on loan from Brentford.

Posh have not sold anyone this month after striker Jonson Clarke-Harris turned down a move to Charlton Athletic.

Read our regular updates on Posh business and the transfers involving League One club on the PT blog.

Posh January transfer window

16:42 GMT

Potential deal

Rotherham have confirmed that they are looking to sign 21-year-old right back Femi Seriki on loan from Sheffield United.

There is not any suggestion at this stage will lead to any movement on a potential deal with Posh for Peter Kioso.

16:22 GMT

Deal done

Port Vale, who visit Posh on February 13, have signed Nottingham Forest midfielder Alex Mighten on loan.

16:20 GMT

Deals done!

Shrewsbury have confirmed the arrival on loan of Brighton midfielder Jack Hinchy.

Barnsley have confirmed the permanent signing of Fleetwood defender Josh Earl.

Reading are keen on Arsenal youngster Zane Monlouis. He's a centre-back.

16:17 GMT

League One departure and a non-arrival

Plymouth are trying to sign Reading winger Femi Azeez. What a top player he looked at Posh on Boxing Day.

Derby County have ended their interest in Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory.

15:32 GMT

Quick Bolton confirmation

Bolton have confirmed powerful centre-back Caleb Taylor has joined on loan from West Brom until the end of the season.

The Trotters picked up a couple of defensive injuries in their EFL Trophy defeat at Blackpool on Tuesday including ex-Posh man Ricardo Santos.

15:10 GMT

Busy Bolton Wanderers

Blackpool are set to sign Burnley defender Dan Sassi.

Busy Bolton Wanderers are now rumoured to be taking West Brom centre-back Caleb Taylor on loan. Taylor played in Cheltenham's 3-0 win at Posh last season.

15:05 GMT

Shock signing

Well I never saw this coming. Jed Steer has re-signed having left Posh three days earlier as he had no guarantee of first-team football. I wonder what guarantees he has now been given?

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/a-huge-u-turn-as-jed-steer-re-signs-for-peterborough-united-until-the-end-of-the-season-4501564

14:41 GMT

More Posh fans' comments

Keeping Ronnie, EMC, Hector and Poku would be a massive result, even if we do not sign anyone else - @Mattmecham

It’s been a good window so far. We’ve signed an exciting winger on loan and the only departure was PK. No outgoings today mean it’s been excellent, but we do need to get a LB in if possible to cover Burrows. After Tuesday I don’t feel comfortable with Crichlow there - @derren_cooper

14:35 GMT

Posh rumours

A report has appeared linking Premier League Bournemouth with a bid for Hector Kyprianou.

And Posh fans are getting excited as Rotherham appear to be signing Femi Seriki, a right-back from Sheffield United.

Peter Kioso is a right back.

13:15 GMT

Done deal!

Striker Macauley Bonne has joined Cambridge United from goal-shy League Two side Gillingham on loan.

