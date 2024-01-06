Darren Ferguson believes Peterborough United v Leeds United can't fail to be a thriller
Ferguson expects two sides full of exciting and rapid forwards will deliver a match to remember in front of a sell-out crowd of just under 13,000.
Posh are riding high in third place in League One, while Leeds are fourth in the competitive Championship.
"Obviously they are ahead of us in terms of quality,” Ferguson admitted. “They are a division above us after all, but I see certain similarities between the teams.
"We play in similar formations, we both like to play out from the back and we both have a front four that are lightning fast. It’s another game that won’t be 0-0.
"Both teams have priorities other than this game, but I doubt the approach will change for either team. Our approach certainly won’t change.
"It’s a really tough game for us and we are going to have to play really well to get through, but we should also enjoy what should be a great atmosphere.
"Leeds are a huge club, but we’ve experienced playing them before at Championship level and in League One so the atmosphere won’t surprise us.”