Leeds United have run into injury problems ahead of their mouth-watering third round FA Cup tie at Peterborough United on Sunday.

Pascal Struijk. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images).

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds will definitely be without centre-back Pascal Struijk, full-back Sam Byram, goalkeeper Karl Darlow and forward Joe Gelhardt.

There is also a doubt over centre-back and club captain Liam Cooper, while defenders Luke Ayling and Jamie Shackleton have also been absent in recent weeks. On loan right back Djed Spence returned to parent club Spurs this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad