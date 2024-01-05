News you can trust since 1948
Injury problems piling up for Leeds United ahead of FA Cup tie at Peterborough United

Leeds United have run into injury problems ahead of their mouth-watering third round FA Cup tie at Peterborough United on Sunday.
By Alan Swann
Published 5th Jan 2024, 14:47 GMT
Pascal Struijk. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images).

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds will definitely be without centre-back Pascal Struijk, full-back Sam Byram, goalkeeper Karl Darlow and forward Joe Gelhardt.

There is also a doubt over centre-back and club captain Liam Cooper, while defenders Luke Ayling and Jamie Shackleton have also been absent in recent weeks. On loan right back Djed Spence returned to parent club Spurs this week.

Darlow would have played as first-choice ‘keeper Ilian Mesleir completes a three-match ban on Sunday. Third-choice Kristoffer Klaesson is expected to start at the Weston Homes Stadium and he did keep a clean sheet in a Championship fixture against Birmingham City on New Year’s Day.

