Injury problems piling up for Leeds United ahead of FA Cup tie at Peterborough United
According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds will definitely be without centre-back Pascal Struijk, full-back Sam Byram, goalkeeper Karl Darlow and forward Joe Gelhardt.
There is also a doubt over centre-back and club captain Liam Cooper, while defenders Luke Ayling and Jamie Shackleton have also been absent in recent weeks. On loan right back Djed Spence returned to parent club Spurs this week.
Darlow would have played as first-choice ‘keeper Ilian Mesleir completes a three-match ban on Sunday. Third-choice Kristoffer Klaesson is expected to start at the Weston Homes Stadium and he did keep a clean sheet in a Championship fixture against Birmingham City on New Year’s Day.