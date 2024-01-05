Talley to play for Peterborough United against Leeds United and on two injured strikers now fit to return
Posh manager Darren Ferguson has confirmed experienced number one Jed Steer has initially been brought to London Road back-up to Talley. Steer, who spent 10 years at Aston Villa, was a free agent when Posh signed him on a short-term contract on Thursday.
First-choice goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic is likely to be out of action until the League One trip to Lincoln City on January 27 because of a knee injury picked up in the 2-2 home draw with Barnsley on December 29.
“Nick has had a scan and will probably miss the next four games,” Ferguson said. He could be back on the 20th if he responds well to an injection.
"Fynn did great at Derby and he will play against Leeds. Jed has been signed as back-up, but things can always change. He could even end up staying longer. Jed is a great lad and trained really well this morning so an ideal signing for us in our situation."
Talley, who was with Brighton before joining Posh in the summer, made his full Football League debut at Derby on New Year’s Day and saved a penalty, only for the taker James Collins to convert the rebound.
Ferguson reports young striker Malik Mothersille has recovered from injury and will be back in the squad for the Leeds game, but experienced forward Jonson Clarke-Harris faces another week on the sidelines.
Central defender Romoney Crichlow is touch and go to return from a back problem he sustained while warming up against Barnsley.